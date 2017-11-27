Keith Urban has reportedly bought this $52 million (US $40 million) home in New York City's Upper-East Side.
Modlin Group
The lavish penthouse was bought for Nicole so she could pursue her dream of being on Broadway, according to Woman's Day magazine.
The new purchase features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Nicole has admitted she loves to cook and will have no problem whipping up a feast in this spacious chef's kitchen.
The home was designed by architect Alexander Welch. Some nice features include open fireplaces and large stained glass windows that let in lots of natural light.
The six-storey mansion has large oak floorboards and bedrooms have open fireplaces perfect for those colder months.
Other features include a lift, a private gym, central air conditioning and wine cellar. The hallways and other rooms have ornate chandeliers giving the home a luxurious touch.
There is a formal dining room that seats 12 people, perfect for Nicole and Keith to entertain their A-lister guests.
There are plenty of comfortable sitting rooms including a media room. Perfect for their two daughters.
The 12,745 square foot home also has an outdoor entertaining roof-deck with views of the New York City skyline.
The grand oak staircase is a beautiful feature of the home which connects all six levels. Luckily they have an elevator. Other residents who have called this estate home include the late Michael Jackson and Moroccan-born billionaire Marc Lasry.
