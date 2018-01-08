Hugh Jackman and Deborra -Lee Furness are leading best couples of the 2018 Golden Globes.
Getty
We love how Jess and JT can't stop gushing about each other on the red carpet. Aww...
Getty
Although Dave and Alison brought their siblings as their dates they still managed to take a couple of cute snaps at the awards ceremony. We love this new couple.
Getty
Aussie A-lister sweethearts Nicole and Keith are all smiles as they walk the red-carpet.
Getty
Gal Gadot and husband Yaron heat up the red-carpet both wearing all black.
Getty
Sterling K and Ryan also support tot eh 'Times Up' organisation.
Getty
Host of the Golden Globes Seth Myers and wife also shared their support on the red-carpet.
Getty
Diane and Norman made a rare red-carpet appearance.
Getty