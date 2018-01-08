News

Hugh Jackman and Deborra lead the 2018 Golden Globes best couples

1/8 Best couples of the 2018 Golden Globes

Hugh Jackman and Deborra -Lee Furness are leading best couples of the 2018 Golden Globes.

Getty

2/8 Justin Timberlake & Jesica Biel

We love how Jess and JT can't stop gushing about each other on the red carpet. Aww...

Getty

3/8 Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Although Dave and Alison brought their siblings as their dates they still managed to take a couple of cute snaps at the awards ceremony. We love this new couple.

Getty

4/8 Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Aussie A-lister sweethearts Nicole and Keith are all smiles as they walk the red-carpet.

Getty

5/8 Gal Gadot & Yaron Versano

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron heat up the red-carpet both wearing all black.

Getty

6/8 Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K and Ryan also support tot eh 'Times Up' organisation.

Getty

7/8 Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Host of the Golden Globes Seth Myers and wife also shared their support on the red-carpet.

Getty

8/8 Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

Diane and Norman made a rare red-carpet appearance.

Getty

