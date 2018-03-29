News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

davina rankin birthday bikini

You may also like these galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

1/14 Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

Davina Rankin celebrates her birthday week with a relaxing bath.

Source: Instagram/davvyxx

2/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

She's no stranger to flashing the flesh.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

3/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

The reality star poses in a purple bikini showing off her perky derrière.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

4/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

The bikini-clad can definitely strike a pose. Namaste!

Davina Rankin/Facebook

5/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Just a casual impromptu beach photoshoot. What a bod!

Davina Rankin/Facebook

6/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Davina shows off her incredible body while staring out into the ocean.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

7/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Surf's up! Grab your surfboard and your protein shake, lets go ride those waves.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

8/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Who's cuter competition? Aww.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

9/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

The 26-year-old model poses with a big bunch of hot pink balloons while wearing a very sexy hot pink bra on set of her Zoo magazine shoot.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

10/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Who wears short shorts? Davina wears short shorts.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

11/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

You've got to love a bedroom mirror selfie, who doesn't?

Davina Rankin/Facebook

12/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Just a casual beach day, can't everyone do this?

Davina Rankin/Facebook

13/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

The sexy model shows off her toned figure and great tan wearing a white bikini on a jetty.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

14/14 MAFS star Davina Rankin's sexiest bikini photos

Davina shows off her impeccable bod wearing a gorgeous crochet red bikini.

Davina Rankin/Facebook

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation