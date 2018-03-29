Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

Davina Rankin celebrates her birthday week with a relaxing bath.
Source: Instagram/davvyxx
She's no stranger to flashing the flesh.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
The reality star poses in a purple bikini showing off her perky derrière.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
The bikini-clad can definitely strike a pose. Namaste!
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Just a casual impromptu beach photoshoot. What a bod!
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Davina shows off her incredible body while staring out into the ocean.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Surf's up! Grab your surfboard and your protein shake, lets go ride those waves.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Who's cuter competition? Aww.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
The 26-year-old model poses with a big bunch of hot pink balloons while wearing a very sexy hot pink bra on set of her Zoo magazine shoot.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Who wears short shorts? Davina wears short shorts.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
You've got to love a bedroom mirror selfie, who doesn't?
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Just a casual beach day, can't everyone do this?
Davina Rankin/Facebook
The sexy model shows off her toned figure and great tan wearing a white bikini on a jetty.
Davina Rankin/Facebook
Davina shows off her impeccable bod wearing a gorgeous crochet red bikini.
Davina Rankin/Facebook