News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Josh Gibson could be Australia's next Bachelor

11 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

You may also like these galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/15 Josh Gibson shows Simone was she's missing

Josh Gibson is finally out of the jungle and rumours are circulating he could be the next Australian Bachelor.

joshgibson06/instagram

2/15 Josh Gibson shows Simone was she's missing

An insider spoke to NW magazine on Monday saying, "Talk around Channel Ten is that he's in the pipeline to be the next Bachelor."

joshgibson06/instagram

3/15 Josh Gibson shows Simone was she's missing

"Everyone's been frothing over him since he appeared on I'm A Celeb- he's such a catch!," the insider added.

joshgibson06/instagram

4/15 Josh Gibson out of the jungle

The hunk is seen jumping straight in for a hot shower following his elimination, and perhaps is showing rumoured girlfriend Simone Holtznagel what she's missing. Josh has denied the pair are an item, but we still ship them.

joshgibson06/instagram

5/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

Retired AFL player Josh has shown his competitive side while on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. And we think the handsome young chap definitely has what it takes to be the next Australian Bachelor, and if you go on social media you can see why, he seems to be a popular guy with the ladies.

joshgibson06/instagram

6/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He keeps fit and healthy. An important trait one must posses to be in the running to be Australia's next Bachelor.

joshgibson06/instagram

7/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He's an animal lover. Every girl's dream.

joshgibson06/instagram

8/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He's got guns of steel, he can protect you and keep you safe.

joshgibson06/instagram

9/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He looks impeccable in a tux. We can already imagine what those Bachelor promo pics would look like.

joshgibson06/instagram

10/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He has a softer side, and loves children. Give us a moment while we swoon. Aww.

joshgibson06/instagram

11/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He gives back to the community and saves lives by giving blood. What a a legend.

joshgibson06/instagram

12/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He's adventurous and has a competitive nature. Go-karting anyone?

joshgibson06/instagram

13/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He knows how to catch many fish so you will never go hungry with Josh around.

joshgibson06/instagram

14/15 10 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

He's fearless. Every Bachelor needs to have this quality.

joshgibson06/instagram

15/15 11 photos that prove Josh Gibson should be the Bachelor

And of course, he's a gun at playing AFL. All girls love a man who can play sports right?

Getty

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation