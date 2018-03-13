Josh Gibson is finally out of the jungle and rumours are circulating he could be the next Australian Bachelor.
An insider spoke to NW magazine on Monday saying, "Talk around Channel Ten is that he's in the pipeline to be the next Bachelor."
"Everyone's been frothing over him since he appeared on I'm A Celeb- he's such a catch!," the insider added.
The hunk is seen jumping straight in for a hot shower following his elimination, and perhaps is showing rumoured girlfriend Simone Holtznagel what she's missing. Josh has denied the pair are an item, but we still ship them.
Retired AFL player Josh has shown his competitive side while on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. And we think the handsome young chap definitely has what it takes to be the next Australian Bachelor, and if you go on social media you can see why, he seems to be a popular guy with the ladies.
He keeps fit and healthy. An important trait one must posses to be in the running to be Australia's next Bachelor.
He's an animal lover. Every girl's dream.
He's got guns of steel, he can protect you and keep you safe.
He looks impeccable in a tux. We can already imagine what those Bachelor promo pics would look like.
He has a softer side, and loves children. Give us a moment while we swoon. Aww.
He gives back to the community and saves lives by giving blood. What a a legend.
He's adventurous and has a competitive nature. Go-karting anyone?
He knows how to catch many fish so you will never go hungry with Josh around.
He's fearless. Every Bachelor needs to have this quality.
And of course, he's a gun at playing AFL. All girls love a man who can play sports right?
