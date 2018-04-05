News

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double ark swimwear

1/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

Meet Natalie Roser who was picked to be Jennifer Hawkins' body double in a Mount Franklin television commercial.

natalie_roser/instagram

2/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

The hot babe poses in Fiji wearing a slinky bikini designed by Lulifama swimwear.

natalie_roser/instagram

3/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

The blonde beauty poses with a surfboard on Sydney's iconic Bondi beach in a fluorescent green bikini.

natalie_roser/instagram

4/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

The 27-year-old rinses off the salt water under an outdoor shower on a tropical island. Bliss.

natalie_roser/instagram

5/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

Bronzed up. Natalie poses topless lying in the water in Fiji for the new Lulifama swimwear campaign.

natalie_roser/instagram

6/27 Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

Enjoying the island sunsets. Natalie poses on the beach at the Shangri-La hotel in Fiji.

natalie_roser/instagram

7/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The model poses in a gingham print bikini, her resemblance to Jen Hawkins in uncanny.

natalie_roser/instagram

8/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The gorgeous Aussie model shows off her incredible figure in a black lacy bodysuit.

natalie_roser/instagram

9/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Nat is seen posing on the beach in a bright red bikini.

natalie_roser/instagram

10/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The real Jennifer Hawkins right here.

jenhawkins_/instagram

11/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Not only has Natalie stepped in as a body double on shoots for Jen, she's also followed in her footsteps and competed in the Miss Universe Australia finals in Melbourne back in 2014.

natalie_roser/instagram

12/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

She's even admitted that she's regularly been mistaken for Jen.

natalie_roser/instagram

13/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

“She’s an incredible inspiration, what she’s done with the title and the way that she projects herself," Nat told the Daily Telegraph of Jen back in an interview in 2014.

natalie_roser/instagram

14/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie shows off her incredible figure in a white one-piece swimming costume. She looks the splitting image to Jen!

natalie_roser/instagram

15/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The 27-year-old model shows off her perky derriere in a black one-piece posing in a hotel spa.

natalie_roser/instagram

16/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Making headlines!

natalie_roser/instagram

17/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

She shows off her toned bod in a photoshoot for her swimwear band Roser The Label. We are getting some serious Jen Hawkins vibes.

natalie_roser/instagram

18/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Nat takes a cheeky shower selfie going make-up free. Looking fab girl.

natalie_roser/instagram

19/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The Aussie model poses in a bed at the Larmont Boutique Hotel in Sydney wearing some seriously sexy red lingerie. Her natural make-up and cute smile reminds us of Jen all over again!

natalie_roser/instagram

20/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

She poses in a shoot for the swimwear label Triangl.

natalie_roser/instagram

21/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Strike a pose. The bubbly blonde takes a quick mirror selfie behind the scenes of a Megan Fox lingerie shoot in Hollywood.

natalie_roser/instagram

22/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

No this is not jennifer Hawkins, it's out girl Nat Roser. She's seen posing on a photoshoot for her brand Roser The Label.

natalie_roser/instagram

23/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

She's seen posing in a Byron Bay beachwear shoot.

natalie_roser/instagram

24/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

The blonde beauty poses in an orange bikini for a Bondi Sands campaign.

natalie_roser/instagram

25/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Again, Nat is channeling her inner Jen. Same hair, same body, same face.

natalie_roser/instagram

26/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

If we had a body like that we'd be laughing too.

natalie_roser/instagram

27/27 Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

A final shot of the real Jen again, just to confuse you.

jenhawkins_/instagram

