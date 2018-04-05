Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

Meet Natalie Roser who was picked to be Jennifer Hawkins' body double in a Mount Franklin television commercial.
The hot babe poses in Fiji wearing a slinky bikini designed by Lulifama swimwear.
The blonde beauty poses with a surfboard on Sydney's iconic Bondi beach in a fluorescent green bikini.
The 27-year-old rinses off the salt water under an outdoor shower on a tropical island. Bliss.
Bronzed up. Natalie poses topless lying in the water in Fiji for the new Lulifama swimwear campaign.
Enjoying the island sunsets. Natalie poses on the beach at the Shangri-La hotel in Fiji.
The model poses in a gingham print bikini, her resemblance to Jen Hawkins in uncanny.
The gorgeous Aussie model shows off her incredible figure in a black lacy bodysuit.
Nat is seen posing on the beach in a bright red bikini.
The real Jennifer Hawkins right here.
Not only has Natalie stepped in as a body double on shoots for Jen, she's also followed in her footsteps and competed in the Miss Universe Australia finals in Melbourne back in 2014.
She's even admitted that she's regularly been mistaken for Jen.
“She’s an incredible inspiration, what she’s done with the title and the way that she projects herself," Nat told the Daily Telegraph of Jen back in an interview in 2014.
Natalie shows off her incredible figure in a white one-piece swimming costume. She looks the splitting image to Jen!
The 27-year-old model shows off her perky derriere in a black one-piece posing in a hotel spa.
Making headlines!
She shows off her toned bod in a photoshoot for her swimwear band Roser The Label. We are getting some serious Jen Hawkins vibes.
Nat takes a cheeky shower selfie going make-up free. Looking fab girl.
The Aussie model poses in a bed at the Larmont Boutique Hotel in Sydney wearing some seriously sexy red lingerie. Her natural make-up and cute smile reminds us of Jen all over again!
She poses in a shoot for the swimwear label Triangl.
Strike a pose. The bubbly blonde takes a quick mirror selfie behind the scenes of a Megan Fox lingerie shoot in Hollywood.
No this is not jennifer Hawkins, it's out girl Nat Roser. She's seen posing on a photoshoot for her brand Roser The Label.
She's seen posing in a Byron Bay beachwear shoot.
The blonde beauty poses in an orange bikini for a Bondi Sands campaign.
Again, Nat is channeling her inner Jen. Same hair, same body, same face.
If we had a body like that we'd be laughing too.
A final shot of the real Jen again, just to confuse you.
