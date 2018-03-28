Krystal Forscutt has been taking her followers on her incredible pregnancy journey, recently sharing this tender snap of her blossoming bump.
Previously she revealed she had entered her third trimester with this clever selfie of her bump.
She has continued to hit the gym throughout her pregnancy, sharing with followers that she enjoys a 'cup of morning goodness' before each session.
A throwback to Krystal's bump at 20 weeks. She says her bump size has tripled since then.
Former Big Brother star Krystal Forscutt is pregnant for the second time and to celebrate entering the final stages before birth, the stunning reality-star shared an adorable bump pic to her Instagram accompanied with the caption, "HELLO 3RD TRIMESTER! after 3 and a bit years of playing trucks and trains with my boy I can’t believe we are actually having a girl I am normally what you call the opposite of a “PINK” person but pretty soon I don’t think I am going to have much of a choice! This is the first pink clothing item to make it into our house, probably the first of many."
Krystal takes a selfie at her 26 week mark, and she is absolutely glowing.
The 26-year-old documented her growing baby bump on her Instagram account, and we've wanted to share her most memorable bump snaps with you.
The mother-of-two is no stranger to taking selfies. In this snap Krystal shows off her growing baby bump while wearing a floral-print bikini by the pool.
She's seen posing to the side in a stunning white dress 15 weeks into her pregnancy. Just glowing.
Krystal embraces her growing bump, posting this to her Instagram account in December with the caption, "EMBRACING THE CURVES".
The gorgeous reality star poses in a stretchy green dress.
"Getting into the Christmas spirit, 16 weeks," she has captioned this photo.
This is a beach selfie done right during a vacation at Hyams Beach. The fitness trainer poses in a pink bikini while covering her face with a large white sun hat.
Krystal shows off her growing bump at 17 weeks, captioning the pic, "Happy Holidays".
Exposing a six-pack above her baby bump earlier in her pregnancy, she shows us how she maintains that toned bod.
Krystal stays cool in the pool at her home in Sydney showing off her pregnancy bod at 19 weeks.
Krystal takes a mirror selfie showing off her pregnancy curves at 19 weeks. She is simply glowing.
She's almost halfway! Krystal shows off her belly at 20 weeks, captioning the snap, "Can’t wait to meet you soon baby girl, but not too soon".
Krystal admits she stays in shape by working out for only 20 minutes per day. She took this snap at 22 weeks.
The ex BB star's beaming for all the right reasons! She captioned this bright selfie, "Water baby".
Happy Valentine's Day. Krystal celebrates the day of love in the cutest way, captioning this pic, "Thank you to my Valentine for giving me the two best gifts I could ever ask for, our beautiful Sunny and our little girl on the way." CUTE.
Bump selfie alert! The 26-year-old takes another mirror snap in celebration of her 25-week mark. Not long now.
Ready to smash out another workout session, the brunette beauty poses wearing boxing gloves on the beach.
Mean, lean and green. Krystal shows off her bump at 26 weeks. We can't wait to see what she will post next.
