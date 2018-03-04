The 2018 Oscars are only moments away, so we decided to share the most iconic and memorable frocks to date from Hollywood's night of nights. Marilyn Monroe wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black tulle gown at the 1951 Oscars.
Getty
Cher made a big statement in her outfit from the 1986 Oscars wearing a gown designed by Bob Mackie.
Getty
Bjork made a big statement when she arrived at the 2001 Oscars wearing a swan dress.
Getty
Cameron wore an oriental-style floral-print dress to the 2002 Oscars.
Getty
Jenny from the block turned heads in this mint green sari-style Valentino dress at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003.
Getty
Singer Madonna attended the 1991 Oscars accompanied with the late Michael Jackson wearing a stunning dress designed by Bob Mackie.
Getty
The most memorable Oscar gowns over the years
Getty
Getty
Gwyneth Paltrow wore an incredible Ralph Lauren gown to the 1999 Oscars.
Getty
Supermodel Cindy Crawford was at her prime back in 1991, when she attended the Oscars wearing a stunning red dress designed by Versace. She was seen holding hands with her then boyfriend Richard Gere.
Getty
Kate Winslet chose a racy-red Ben de Lisi dress in 2002.
Getty
People still to this day talk about Halle's Oscars 2011 dress. The actress stunned in a Marchesa corset gown with organza and silk tulle ruffles paired with Christian Louboutin heels.
Getty
Farrah brought the Hollywood glam when she arrived at the 1978 Oscar Awards to present the award for outstanding achievement in film editing.
Getty
Audrey Hepburn took home the best actress award for her perfomance in Roman Holiday back in 1953, she wore a stunning Givenchy dress.
Getty
Angie was talk of the town after she arrived in the famous black velvet strapless dress designed by Atelier Versace in 2012.
Getty
Meryl's Oscar outfit in 2012 was questionable. We think maybe a little bit too much sparkle.
Getty
JLaw was the best dressed at the 2013 Oscars, when she wore a blush pink strapless dress designed by Dior, from the haute couture collection. She paired it with a Chopard 74-carat strand of 150 diamond beads.
Getty
Reese Witherspoon turned heads and was nominated one of the best dressed of the night arriving in a white and black strapless gown.
Getty
Actress Lupita wore a pale blue plunging Prada frock at the 2014 Oscars.
Getty
Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous strapless navy gown from Armani Prive's Fall 2015 collection at the 2016 Oscars.
Getty
Margot stuns in a shimmery gold sequin gown designed by Tom Ford when she attended the 88th Academy Awards in 2016. Simply stunning.
Getty
Emma wears a Ombré fringe gown from the Givenchy Haute Couture collection at the 2017 Oscar awards.
Getty