Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are Oscars couple goals

1/16 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are Oscars

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth give us some serious couple goals while attending the Elton John aids foundation Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood. See other celebrities who have attended the Oscar viewing parties.

Getty

2/16 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam turn up the charm.

Getty

3/16 Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik stuns in a white floor-length gown.

Getty

4/16 Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum looks incredible in silver beaded floor-length gown.

Getty

5/16 Lea Michele

Lea Michele wears black and gold floor-length dress with high side-split.

Getty

6/16 Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee wears feminine black- sheer dress.

Getty

7/16 Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner wears bright red dress to the Elton John viewing party.

Getty

8/16 Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna wears a little black dress while attending the Elton John Oscars viewing party.

Getty

9/16 Lady Victoria Hervey

Lady Victoria Hervey wears embellished gold dress paired with a gold clutch.

Getty

10/16 Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger wears a very sexy cut-out black dress.

Getty

11/16 Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie wears a gorgeous Giorgio Armani silver gown.

Getty

12/16 Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima showed off her toned bod in a beaded gown with a gorgeous train.

Getty

13/16 Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham stuns fans in a red sequined gown with matching red hair.

Getty

14/16 Romee Strijd

Dutch model Romee Strijd wears a gorgeous beaded pantsuit.

Getty

15/16 Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour wears a white floor-length dress paired with silver stilettos.

Getty

16/16 Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn shows off her incredible figure in a silver and blue metallic wrap-dress.

Getty

