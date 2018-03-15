Former Wallabies player Nick Cummins also known as the 'Honey Badger' has just been confirmed as the next Australian Bachelor, and people are freaking out, for all the right reasons.
Instagram/nickbadger
So we thought we'd dedicate a gallery to his sexiest moments on social media. Just look at those guns!
Instagram/nickbadger
He's definitely the adventurous type. In this snap he's seen taking a shirtless selfie before going shark diving.
Instagram/nickbadger
Just look at that bod.
Instagram/nickbadger
He's seen with his mates wearing Tradie Workwear underwear.
Instagram/nickbadger
He's seen posing with a flag and donkey, but let's be honest, we are only really looking at his incredibly toned rig.
Instagram/nickbadger
Nick seems to be a bit of a daredevil, and takes a selfie metres above the ground while AB-seiling. Just look at that six-pack.
Instagram/nickbadger
Even his side profile is attractive, just look at that bicep.
Instagram/nickbadger
Just a casual GoPro selfie while on The Great Barrier Reef.
Instagram/nickbadger
Nick is also the face of Tradie Workwear, and we think he looks great.
Instagram/nickbadger
Spot the honey badger, and anything that's wrong with this photo. Abs-olutely nothing.
Instagram/nickbadger
Surf's up, Nick's out.
Instagram/nickbadger
Nick never misses an opportunity to work-out.
Instagram/nickbadger