News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' hottest moments

See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments beach shirtless

You may also like these galleries

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

1/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Former Wallabies player Nick Cummins also known as the 'Honey Badger' has just been confirmed as the next Australian Bachelor, and people are freaking out, for all the right reasons.

Instagram/nickbadger

2/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

So we thought we'd dedicate a gallery to his sexiest moments on social media. Just look at those guns!

Instagram/nickbadger

3/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

He's definitely the adventurous type. In this snap he's seen taking a shirtless selfie before going shark diving.

Instagram/nickbadger

4/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Just look at that bod.

Instagram/nickbadger

5/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

He's seen with his mates wearing Tradie Workwear underwear.

Instagram/nickbadger

6/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

He's seen posing with a flag and donkey, but let's be honest, we are only really looking at his incredibly toned rig.

Instagram/nickbadger

7/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Nick seems to be a bit of a daredevil, and takes a selfie metres above the ground while AB-seiling. Just look at that six-pack.

Instagram/nickbadger

8/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Even his side profile is attractive, just look at that bicep.

Instagram/nickbadger

9/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Just a casual GoPro selfie while on The Great Barrier Reef.

Instagram/nickbadger

10/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Nick is also the face of Tradie Workwear, and we think he looks great.

Instagram/nickbadger

11/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Spot the honey badger, and anything that's wrong with this photo. Abs-olutely nothing.

Instagram/nickbadger

12/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Surf's up, Nick's out.

Instagram/nickbadger

13/13 See Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' sexiest moments

Nick never misses an opportunity to work-out.

Instagram/nickbadger

More Galleries

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Ashley Graham's sexiest shoots

Ashley Graham looks incredible in pink bikini