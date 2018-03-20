News

1/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

Aussie actress Margot Robbie has been busy making a name for herself in Hollywood. Now it seems she's considering moving back Down Under after she was reportedly seen eyeing off this $3.9 million Byron Bay beach house, and it's all eco-friendly.

Sotheby's International Realty

2/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

This stunning private beachfront pad sits amongst the Linnaeus Estate, a private gated community who are passionate about ecological sustainability.

Sotheby's International Realty

3/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The property has three bedrooms and is located right on the beachfront.

Sotheby's International Realty

4/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The home has access to communal facilities including a tennis court, gym, infinity-edge pool, organic vegetable garden, conference area, dining room and bar area and an outdoor terrace with fireplace.

Sotheby's International Realty

5/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The property is surrounded by national parks, giving you maximum privacy and a very relaxing holiday vibe.

Sotheby's International Realty

6/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The two-storey home is a one of a kind that features three bedrooms, al fresco deck and lots of sitting areas where you can sit, relax and unwind.

Sotheby's International Realty

7/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The open-plan home has renewable timber floors, white weatherboard walls and lots of large windows offering lots of natural light.

Sotheby's International Realty

8/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The living/dining area flows onto an al fresco deck where you can really soak up those ocean views.

Sotheby's International Realty

9/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The newly renovated kitchen includes a butler's pantry and quality stainless steel appliances.

Sotheby's International Realty

10/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The kitchen has a lot fo natural light and features a new chef's stove with range-hood.

Sotheby's International Realty

11/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The bedrooms are cape-cod style and are spacious.

Sotheby's International Realty

12/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

All the rooms have the wooden flooring and white walls, which are all made out of recycled materials.

Sotheby's International Realty

13/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The large bathroom is spacious and features a stand alone bathtub and large walk-in shower.

Sotheby's International Realty

14/14 Margot Robbie has her eye on a $3.9m Byron Bay estate

The location is just breath-taking. We can see why Margot would be eyeing off this place.

Sotheby's International Realty

