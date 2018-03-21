News

Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad in Soho

Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad open-plan

1/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has just purchased this new bachelor pad in the trendy New York area of Soho for a gastronomical $13.9 million (USD $10.7 million).

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

2/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The 3,500 square-foot penthouse has a balcony that exceeds 1,000 square-feet and shows off the cities beautiful skyline and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

3/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The amazing loft-style condo has an industrial feel, with its exposed brick and stainless steel accents along with oak wooden flooring and 12-foot ceilings.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

4/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

5/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The incredible loft was built in 1877 and was once a silk showroom.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

6/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

It's been reported the Pillowtalk singer bought the penthouse under LLC Drophouse Zed properties on March 13, the day he made the public announcement that he had parted ways with Gigi Hadid.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

7/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The kitchen features marble countertops, a Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator, a wine cooler and a six-burner gas oven.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

8/8 Inside Zayn Malik's $13.9 million bachelor pad

The luxurious bathroom has his and hers sinks, a shower/steam room and marble flooring.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

