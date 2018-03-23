News

Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office board room

1/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

PR Queen Roxy Jacenko has given us a rare glimpse inside what she calls her "dream office" and it's simply divine.

Lamond Projects

2/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

The 37-year-old purchased the Sydney property three years ago as an investment opportunity, but decided to transform the home into a brand new office for her public relations firm Sweaty Betty. The new fit-out was said to have cost $1.4 million.

Lamond Projects

3/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

They even have a private garden and courtyard. Oh so lush.


Lamond Projects

4/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

The office also features a hair and makeup room.
"We were involved in every single element of the construction, right down to the lighting in the hair and makeup room it’s the dream office," she told the Daily Mail.

Lamond Projects

5/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

"It's been customised to ensure that everything about it fits our requirements," she added.


Lamond Projects

6/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

Roxy and her team worked alongside SJB Architects, and designers Annie Wilkes and Blainey North to create the exquisite space.

Lamond Projects

7/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

The front desk exudes luxury, she definitely has expensive taste.

Lamond Projects

8/8 Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

Roxy often shares snaps of the office to her social media account showing off the new refurbishment.

Lamond Projects

