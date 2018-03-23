Inside Roxy Jacenko's dream office

PR Queen Roxy Jacenko has given us a rare glimpse inside what she calls her "dream office" and it's simply divine.
Lamond Projects
The 37-year-old purchased the Sydney property three years ago as an investment opportunity, but decided to transform the home into a brand new office for her public relations firm Sweaty Betty. The new fit-out was said to have cost $1.4 million.
Lamond Projects
They even have a private garden and courtyard. Oh so lush.
Lamond Projects
The office also features a hair and makeup room.
"We were involved in every single element of the construction, right down to the lighting in the hair and makeup room it’s the dream office," she told the Daily Mail.
Lamond Projects
"It's been customised to ensure that everything about it fits our requirements," she added.
Lamond Projects
Roxy and her team worked alongside SJB Architects, and designers Annie Wilkes and Blainey North to create the exquisite space.
Lamond Projects
The front desk exudes luxury, she definitely has expensive taste.
Lamond Projects
Roxy often shares snaps of the office to her social media account showing off the new refurbishment.
Lamond Projects