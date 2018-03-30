It started as a love story

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's pregnancy journey started with a love story and when Khloe revealed to the world she was pregnant she had this to say about her man: "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"
Dressed in her party attire Khloe Kardashian shared with us one of her first baby bump pictures.
Khloe Kardashian made sure we were all aware of her baby bump by taking snaps of herself holding it.
Mum and Dad to be (Khloe and Tristan) look smitten with each other.
Pregnancy is looking good on the mum-to-be who is looking fabulous here.
Khloe is looking absolutely radiant as a new mum, I mean she is practically shimmering...
Chloe was visiting Japan while 8 months pregnant and she looks THAT good.
Would you believe us if we told you all our favourite Kardashian-Jenner ladies haven't been photographer altogether since 2016? It's true and we can thank Khloe for bringing the bunch together at her shower.
Can you tell that she is having a girl?
If the extravagance of this baby shower is anything to go off, Khloe's baby is going to spoilttt.
If you've checked out her Instagram lately, it's full of pink shots like these as if trying to hint she was having girl before making her announcement that it's true.
Just so we don't feel completely inadequate in comparison, here is a pic of Khloe caught in a comfy oversized black hoodie, tights and work boots.
Khloe Kardashian stunned in a topless photoshoot showcasing her baby bump and the GoodMama maternity range for Good American.
It's beautiful, it's sensual and it's raw. Khloe Kardashian looks like a pregnant goddess in her most recent photoshoot by Sasha Samsonova.
