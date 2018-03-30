News

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

It started as a love story

1/14 It started as a love story

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's pregnancy journey started with a love story and when Khloe revealed to the world she was pregnant she had this to say about her man: "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!"

Instagram / khloekardashian

2/14 First glimpse of the baby bump forming

Dressed in her party attire Khloe Kardashian shared with us one of her first baby bump pictures.

Instagram / khloekardashian

3/14 Khloe learnt to include her baby bump into her best angles

Khloe Kardashian made sure we were all aware of her baby bump by taking snaps of herself holding it.

Instagram / khloekardashian

4/14 Mum and Dad to be

Mum and Dad to be (Khloe and Tristan) look smitten with each other.

Instagram / khloekardashian

5/14 Khloe is glowing

Pregnancy is looking good on the mum-to-be who is looking fabulous here.

Instagram / khloekardashian

6/14 Glamour-mum

Khloe is looking absolutely radiant as a new mum, I mean she is practically shimmering...

Instagram / khloekardashian

7/14 Khloe and bub take on Japan

Chloe was visiting Japan while 8 months pregnant and she looks THAT good.

Instagram / khloekardashian

8/14 Khloe's baby shower, brought the whole family together.

Would you believe us if we told you all our favourite Kardashian-Jenner ladies haven't been photographer altogether since 2016? It's true and we can thank Khloe for bringing the bunch together at her shower.

Instagram / khloekardashian

9/14 It was pink, pink and even more pink.

Can you tell that she is having a girl?

Instagram / khloekardashian

10/14 And another baby shower one because yes it was that extravagant

If the extravagance of this baby shower is anything to go off, Khloe's baby is going to spoilttt.

Instagram / khloekardashian

11/14 Eagerly awaiting her baby girl

If you've checked out her Instagram lately, it's full of pink shots like these as if trying to hint she was having girl before making her announcement that it's true.

Instagram / khloekardashian

12/14 And just to keep it real

Just so we don't feel completely inadequate in comparison, here is a pic of Khloe caught in a comfy oversized black hoodie, tights and work boots.

Getty

13/14 On the home stretch

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a topless photoshoot showcasing her baby bump and the GoodMama maternity range for Good American.

Instagram / khloekardashian

14/14 Khloe is a pregnant goddess

It's beautiful, it's sensual and it's raw. Khloe Kardashian looks like a pregnant goddess in her most recent photoshoot by Sasha Samsonova.

Instagram / khloekardashian

