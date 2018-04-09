News

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly selling her £1m (AUD$1.8 million) tropical estate in Hawaii.

MLS

2/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home has breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and ocean. The master has a spiral staircase which leads up into a separate private space and its own ensuite bathroom.

MLS

3/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The master bathroom features marble floors and vanity with a spacious walk-in shower and bathtub.

MLS

4/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The living room has a huge fireplace, and exposed wooden beams giving the space a rustic and cosy feel.

MLS

5/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The outdoor entertaining gazebo has a large barbecue that looks out onto the pool area, perfect for entertaining.

MLS

6/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The estate has a swimming pool which looks out onto the stunning mountain and ocean views.

MLS

7/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

There are plenty of reclining sun chairs surrounding the pool so you can really take advantage of that hot Hawaiian weather.

MLS

8/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The rooms have been decorated in a natural palette with wooden furniture.

MLS

9/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

They all have large windows so you can really take in the amazing surroundings.

MLS

10/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The wooden kitchen has black granite bench-tops and central island stove, as well as a breakfast bar.

MLS

11/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The property has wooden flooring throughout except the bedrooms which have soft white carpet. There are floor-to-ceiling glass windows allowing lots of natural light to pour in.

MLS

12/12 Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

The property is surrounded by tropical trees and shrubs giving the home a relaxed feel.

MLS

