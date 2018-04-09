Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly selling her £1m (AUD$1.8 million) tropical estate in Hawaii.
The four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home has breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and ocean. The master has a spiral staircase which leads up into a separate private space and its own ensuite bathroom.
The master bathroom features marble floors and vanity with a spacious walk-in shower and bathtub.
The living room has a huge fireplace, and exposed wooden beams giving the space a rustic and cosy feel.
The outdoor entertaining gazebo has a large barbecue that looks out onto the pool area, perfect for entertaining.
The estate has a swimming pool which looks out onto the stunning mountain and ocean views.
There are plenty of reclining sun chairs surrounding the pool so you can really take advantage of that hot Hawaiian weather.
The rooms have been decorated in a natural palette with wooden furniture.
They all have large windows so you can really take in the amazing surroundings.
The wooden kitchen has black granite bench-tops and central island stove, as well as a breakfast bar.
The property has wooden flooring throughout except the bedrooms which have soft white carpet. There are floor-to-ceiling glass windows allowing lots of natural light to pour in.
The property is surrounded by tropical trees and shrubs giving the home a relaxed feel.
