Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress

rihanna see-through dress coachella

1/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Singer Rihanna has made a statement at Coachella arriving to the music festival in a sheer see-through dress, paired with matching tan suede thigh-high boots.

badgalriri/Instagram

2/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

The 30-year-old didn't seem to mind flashing her nipples during the event, with fans also loving her look with one Instagram follower writing, "This pic gives me life."

badgalriri/Instagram

3/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Another fan commented on the sexy snaps writing, "Slay, Riri you are so beautiful."

badgalriri/Instagram

4/22 Coachella 2018

Nicki Minaj rocking facial jewellery and a skin-tight leopard dress.

Instagram/nickiminaj

5/22 Coachella 2018

Kylie Jenner debuts a fluro pink do for Coachella, saying on Instagram "I'm a cool mum".

Instagram/kylizzle_.kylie

6/22 Coachella 2018

Kourtney Kardashian enjoying a drink with Kylie.

Instagram/kourtneykardash

7/22 Coachella 2018

"Celebrating my beautiful, fashionable friend @RachelZoe at #Coachella," Paris captioned this image.

Instagram/parishilton

8/22 Coachella 2018

Millie Bobby Brown shared this awesome snap on her Instagram stories.

Instagram/milliebobbybrown

9/22 Coachella 2018

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan also rocking some pink hair and glitter.

Instagram/vanessamorgan

10/22 Coachella 2018

Music icon Shania hanging out with Nicki Minaj and The Weekend. "Good times at Coachella last night," she wrote.

Instagram/shaniatwain

11/22 Coachella 2018

"Let the fun begin," the gorgeous Victoria's Secret model wrote.

Instagram/Alessandraambrosio

12/22 Coachella 2018

Rhianna = slay!

Instagram/badgalriri

13/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her flat stomach in a cropped red top and black bikini bottoms.

Instagram/kourtneykardashian

14/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Aussie singer Iggy Azalea showed off her curves in a strapless black one-piece.

Instagram/thenewclassic

15/22 Coachella 2018

Biebs looking a little worse for wear after a day in the sun.

Instagram/justinbieber

16/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Emily showed off her incredible figure posing with a friend at the Revolve event.

Instagram/emrata

17/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Kylie Jenner rocked a long blue wig. We can't wait to see what colour she will have next weekend.

Instagram/kyliejenner

18/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Imogen Anthony attended the Fenty X Puma launch wearing a Ewol Lowe matching top and shorts.

Instagram/imogen.anthony

19/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Aussie reality star Georgie Love wore a cute polka-dot jumpsuit by Alice McCall

Instagram/georgialove

20/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid showed off her toned tummy in a cropped white shirt and denim mini-shorts at the Levis party.

Instagram/bellahadid

21/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Shay Mitchel and her girlfriend posing at the Revolve party.

Instagram/shaymitchell

22/22 Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin looking oh so chic at the famous music festival.

Backgrid

