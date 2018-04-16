Singer Rihanna has made a statement at Coachella arriving to the music festival in a sheer see-through dress, paired with matching tan suede thigh-high boots.
badgalriri/Instagram
The 30-year-old didn't seem to mind flashing her nipples during the event, with fans also loving her look with one Instagram follower writing, "This pic gives me life."
badgalriri/Instagram
Another fan commented on the sexy snaps writing, "Slay, Riri you are so beautiful."
badgalriri/Instagram
Nicki Minaj rocking facial jewellery and a skin-tight leopard dress.
Instagram/nickiminaj
Kylie Jenner debuts a fluro pink do for Coachella, saying on Instagram "I'm a cool mum".
Instagram/kylizzle_.kylie
Kourtney Kardashian enjoying a drink with Kylie.
Instagram/kourtneykardash
"Celebrating my beautiful, fashionable friend @RachelZoe at #Coachella," Paris captioned this image.
Instagram/parishilton
Millie Bobby Brown shared this awesome snap on her Instagram stories.
Instagram/milliebobbybrown
Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan also rocking some pink hair and glitter.
Instagram/vanessamorgan
Music icon Shania hanging out with Nicki Minaj and The Weekend. "Good times at Coachella last night," she wrote.
Instagram/shaniatwain
"Let the fun begin," the gorgeous Victoria's Secret model wrote.
Instagram/Alessandraambrosio
Rhianna = slay!
Instagram/badgalriri
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her flat stomach in a cropped red top and black bikini bottoms.
Instagram/kourtneykardashian
Aussie singer Iggy Azalea showed off her curves in a strapless black one-piece.
Instagram/thenewclassic
Biebs looking a little worse for wear after a day in the sun.
Instagram/justinbieber
Emily showed off her incredible figure posing with a friend at the Revolve event.
Instagram/emrata
Kylie Jenner rocked a long blue wig. We can't wait to see what colour she will have next weekend.
Instagram/kyliejenner
Imogen Anthony attended the Fenty X Puma launch wearing a Ewol Lowe matching top and shorts.
Instagram/imogen.anthony
Aussie reality star Georgie Love wore a cute polka-dot jumpsuit by Alice McCall
Instagram/georgialove
Bella Hadid showed off her toned tummy in a cropped white shirt and denim mini-shorts at the Levis party.
Instagram/bellahadid
Shay Mitchel and her girlfriend posing at the Revolve party.
Instagram/shaymitchell
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin looking oh so chic at the famous music festival.
Backgrid