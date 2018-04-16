Anna Heinrich celebrates her hens party

Anna Heinrich had her hens night over the weekend and it looked very over the top. The bride-to-be had four outfit changes.
Instagram/annaheinrich
The 27-year-old stayed at the QT hotel in Sydney with her gal pals enjoying some pre-drinks.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Cute! Anna had her own personalised pajamas and so did her bridesmaids.
Instagram/annaheinrich
The lawyer and her friends stopped in at Retro Sweat in Sydney for a 1980s aerobic workout for the second half of her hens do.
Instagram/annaheinrich
The Aussie beauty wore hot-pink make-up and a curly red wig.
Instagram/annaheinrich
They've got all the moves. The outfits were so fabulous!
Instagram/annaheinrich
She rocked a pair of metallic silver leggings and a matching giant bow.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Let's get physical.
Instagram/annaheinrich
The third part of her hens was a beautiful sit-down La Dolce Vita themed lunch at Lucio's Italian restaurant.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Anna wore a gorgeous pink lace Elle Zeitoune designed dress.
Instagram/annaheinrich
All the guests had a goodie bag including Mac Australia make-up products and a glasshouse candle with a pair of cute heart-shaped sunglasses.
Instagram/annaheinrich
She's seen posing with her bridal party including her sister's Andrea and Charlotte.
Instagram/annaheinrich
The restaurant was filled with balloons and flowers.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Anna finished her look with a
Christie Nicolaides jewels and crown.
Instagram/annaheinrich
She captioned this cute snap, "As you do on your hens." How could you leave these balloons behind.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Sisterly love.
Instagram/annaheinrich
Her last look of the evening was a stunning bright orange Rachel Gilbert dress.
Instagram/annaheinrich