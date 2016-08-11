News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth stars in The Huntsman: Winter's War gag reel

The Huntsman: Winter’s War is out now on Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD.

Latest

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
0:30

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
Mum of quads goes viral after sharing pic of stretch marks
0:51

Mum of quads goes viral after sharing pic of stretch marks
This woman says she stopped aging when she was 20 years old
1:11

This woman says she stopped aging when she was 20 years old
Queen rolls her eyes at Prince Charles
0:24

Queen rolls her eyes at Prince Charles
Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
1:15

Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
1:50

Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
0:16

Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
5:59

10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla