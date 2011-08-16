News

WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

1/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Sack-inspired dresses, a jumpsuit obsession and fake tan overdose - it's all in this week's 'What Were They Thinking?!'

Getty Images/WireImage.com

2/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Oh, dear! Can it get any worse? Rose McGowan wears a scarily-short sequined dress, while Tyra continues her jumpsuit obsession in this block colour outfit! We can't look!

Pics: 2011 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images

3/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Earlier that night, Rose McGowan strutted her stuff in this Supre-inspired boob tube....Not her best look, that's for sure!

Getty Images

4/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Where's she gone!? Olivia Wilde disappears into this sack of a dress at 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood on August 14.

Watch a clip fronm 'Cowboys and Aliens'

Getty Images

5/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Oh no! What has happened to our glamorous Kylie! While we could say more than a few things about that dress...the worst part of this outfit is those horrid sandals!

Getty Images

6/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

While we usually can't get enough of the hunky Kellan Lutz....we can't help but feel he has gone a little overboard on the fake tan at this event! Orange, much?!

Watch the trailer for 'Breaking Dawn'

WireImage.com

7/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Woah, Demi! We think Ms Lovato's stylist may have picked a dress a few sizes too small for Demi's red carpet strut at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.

WireImage.com

8/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Try hard to ignore Hulk Hogan's horrible baby blue outfit....and focus on the fact that Brooke invited her dad to the official unveiling of her nude portraits. Creepy... we think so!

Getty Images

9/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Tsk tsk, Nicki! When will you learn? Crazy blonde afro + leopard print + graphic tights = epic fail.

Watch Nicki Minaj 'Super Bass'

WireImage.com

10/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Selena Gomez definitely needs to look into hiring a new costume designer! What is with all that fringing??

Getty Images

11/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Snookie is our 'go to' girl for fashion fails! This week, she teems a ladylike and oversized bow with some biker gloves and a T-shirt. Interesting...

Getty Images

12/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

We loved Amy Poehler in 'Baby Mama' and 'Mean Girls'.....but we can't say we feel the same about this mustard number, complete with matchy-matchy belt and shoes!

WireImage.com

13/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Kim's multi-million dollar wedding is only a week away - one would think she would stop wearing white in the lead up! But no, Kim reminds us all of her upcoming nuptials at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood.

Watch: The Kardashian sisters launch their new clothing line

WireImage.com

14/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Is there anything worse than a reality TV star wearing a shirt that claims he is "so famous"? Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino proves that no, there most definitely is not....

WireImage.com

15/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

We might be able to forgive Brooke Shields for this paparazii shot.....if only she wasn't leaving an actual event! Brooke had just appeared on Broadway in 'The Addams Family' musical.

Getty Images

