Sack-inspired dresses, a jumpsuit obsession and fake tan overdose - it's all in this week's 'What Were They Thinking?!'
Oh, dear! Can it get any worse? Rose McGowan wears a scarily-short sequined dress, while Tyra continues her jumpsuit obsession in this block colour outfit! We can't look!
Earlier that night, Rose McGowan strutted her stuff in this Supre-inspired boob tube....Not her best look, that's for sure!
Where's she gone!? Olivia Wilde disappears into this sack of a dress at 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood on August 14.
Oh no! What has happened to our glamorous Kylie! While we could say more than a few things about that dress...the worst part of this outfit is those horrid sandals!
While we usually can't get enough of the hunky Kellan Lutz....we can't help but feel he has gone a little overboard on the fake tan at this event! Orange, much?!
Woah, Demi! We think Ms Lovato's stylist may have picked a dress a few sizes too small for Demi's red carpet strut at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.
Try hard to ignore Hulk Hogan's horrible baby blue outfit....and focus on the fact that Brooke invited her dad to the official unveiling of her nude portraits. Creepy... we think so!
Tsk tsk, Nicki! When will you learn? Crazy blonde afro + leopard print + graphic tights = epic fail.
Selena Gomez definitely needs to look into hiring a new costume designer! What is with all that fringing??
Snookie is our 'go to' girl for fashion fails! This week, she teems a ladylike and oversized bow with some biker gloves and a T-shirt. Interesting...
We loved Amy Poehler in 'Baby Mama' and 'Mean Girls'.....but we can't say we feel the same about this mustard number, complete with matchy-matchy belt and shoes!
Kim's multi-million dollar wedding is only a week away - one would think she would stop wearing white in the lead up! But no, Kim reminds us all of her upcoming nuptials at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards in Hollywood.
Is there anything worse than a reality TV star wearing a shirt that claims he is "so famous"? Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino proves that no, there most definitely is not....
We might be able to forgive Brooke Shields for this paparazii shot.....if only she wasn't leaving an actual event! Brooke had just appeared on Broadway in 'The Addams Family' musical.
