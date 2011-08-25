WHO: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries. COST: Over $9.6 Million.
One of the most expensive celebrity weddings of all time, reality TV queen married basketballer Kris Humphries on Saturday, 20 August. However, the couple are expected to rake in more than $14 million after the sale of their wedding photos, and TV specials go to air! Wow!
WHO: Will & Kate. COST: $70 Million.
The celebrity wedding that trumps them all - Prince William and Kate Middleton! The entire world watched the pair wed earlier this year, with no expense spared for one of the most anticipated weddings of all time. There were over 1900 guests, and Kate's gown was a one-off design by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen.
WHO: Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes. COST: $2 Million.
Tom and Katie married in Rome, in a 15th century Odescalchi Castle. Katie's dress was a one-of-a-kind design by Georgio Armani, with the entire wedding party dressed to match.
WHO: Donald Trump & Melania Knauss. COST: $1 Million.
Trump scored well when he married model Melania, and spared no expense when it came to their special day. The bride wore a gown worth over $100,000, and over 500 guests were invited to celebrate, including Hilary Clinton, Barbara Walters and Billy Joel.
WHO: David & Victoria Beckham. COST: $800,000.
Modest by celeb standards, the Beckhams married in a castle near Dublin. The couple channeled their inner royals, and sat on red velvet thrones for most of the evening. Oh my!
WHO: Madonna & Guy Ritchie. COST: $1.5 million.
Madonna and her director hubby booked all 21 rooms at the Skibo Castle in Scotand for their wedding. Madonna wore a Stella McCartney gown and accessorised with a tiara once worn by Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco.
WHO: Christina Aguilera & Jordan Bratman. COST: $2 Million.
The Staglin Family Vineyard in Napa Valley played host to this celeb wedding. Singer Christina wore a Spanish-style Christian Lacroix worth $80,000. Fancy, eh?
WHO: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt. COST: $1 Million.
This former glamour couple had a lavish 2000 wedding in Malibu, Hawaii. The guest list included Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek and Courtney Cox. At the end of the night, the pair enjoyed a fireworks display in their honour.
WHO: Grace Kelly & Prince Rainier of Monacco. COST: Unknown.
The marriage that was dubbed as the 'marriage of the century' has an unknown price tag. Judging by Grace Kelly's dress that featured 800,000 sequins and 1500 rhinestones and pearls, we'd say it was up there with the most expensive!
WHO: Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas. COST: $1.5 Million.
One of our fave celeb couples celebrated in true Hollywood style! The invitations featured invisible ink and holograms, with the ceremony held at New York's famous Plaza Hotel. Catherine also wore a diamond tiara - we love!
WHO: Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky. COST: $3 Million.
Girls, THIS is what you get when your daddy is an ex-President! Chelsea wore a Vera Wang gown, and was surrounded by hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of flowers on her big day. Oprah Winfrey even featured on the guest list!
WHO: Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren. COST: $1.5 Million.
Tiger and his (now-ex) wife Elin married in a super exclusive ceremony in Barbados in 2004. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were among the 120 guests.
WHO: Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault COST: $3 million +.
The sultry actress and her French billionaire (yes. billionaire) married in Venice. Hayek wore a stunning Balenciaga gown, and the reception entertainment included a performance by Bono.
WHO: Liza Minelli & David Gest. COST: $3.5 Million.
This over the top wedding (what else do you expect from Liza?) featured a 6-foot, 12-tiered wedding cake, as well as performances by Stevie Wonder. Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor also starred as the best man and maid of honour!
WHO: Heather Mills & Paul McCartney. COST: $3 Million.
Paul wed model-turned-activist Heather Mills in front of 300 guests, including his former Beatles bandmates. The pair had a lavish Indian themed reception, complete with vegetarian feast and fireworks. Too bad for Paul the cost of his wedding was nothing compared to the 24 million pounds he was ordered to pay Mills when they divorced. Ouch!
WHO: Elizabeth Taylor & Larry Fortensky. COST: $2 Million.
Michael Jackson served as the Father of the Bride (weird much?) at Taylor's wedding to construction worker Larry Fortensky - who was 20 years younger than the mega-star!
