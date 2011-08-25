News

Top Shots of the Week in Music

Top Shots of the Week in Music

1/13 main_image_top_shots_of_the_week-170341s.jpg

Bruno Mars is the King of Cool, Paula Abdul battles Nicole Scherzinger in the style stakes and Selena Gomez needs a breather after a run-in with Colin Farrell. Check it out in the top shots of the week in Music.

Getty Images

2/13 paula_abdul-17031lr.jpg

At 49 Paula Abdul is looking mighty fine, don't you think?! The pint-sized pop judge rocked a funky black and white dress with black collar at the Dallas X Factor auditions this week. The judging panel must have decided on the colour theme beforehand because...

Getty Images

3/13 nicole_scherzinger-17031lr.jpg

...Nicole Scherzinger also went for the black and white look, in a playful skirt and lacy white top with 70's sleeves. Looks like her fans were enjoying the posing session as much as she was!

Getty Images

4/13 justin_bieber-17031lr.jpg

Who is this mysterious girl on Justin Bieber's shirt? His dream-girl? His sister? His mistress? Either way you can bet at least a million girls will be crying themselves to sleep tonight.

WireImage.com

5/13 colin_farrell_selena_gomez-17031lr.jpg

Selena Gomez pulls off a smooth handshake with Colin Farrell onstage at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards on June 19....

Getty Images

6/13 selena_gomez-17031lr.jpg

...And then needs to cool herself down a bit once he walks offstage- we don't blame you Selena!

Getty Images

7/13 fergie-17031lr.jpg

Fergie looks every inch the glamorous rock-star as she emerges from her Hotel in France on Jun 21.

FilmMagic

8/13 bruno_mars-17031lr.jpg

Bruno Mars is the definition of 'one cool cat' as he makes an appearance on the red carpet at the 22nd Annual MuchMusic Video Awards.

FilmMagic

9/13 lady_gaga_2-17031lr.jpg

Lady Gaga proves the carpet matches the curtains at the MuchMusic Video Awards on June 19, and isn't afraid to let it all hang out! That's our Gaga!

Getty Images

10/13 lady_gaga_1-17031lr.jpg

Then Gaga promptly covers up at the Narita International Airport on June 21 in Japan. Most people would find it hard to pick an outfit to wear with green hair, but Gaga somehow pulls it off, once again.

Getty Images

11/13 jane_lynch-17031lr.jpg

Is it possible for cute and scary to exist in one face, at one time, in equal measures? Well if this photo of Jane Lynch is anything to go by, we would have to say yes. Sue Sylvester, you scare the crap out of us!

Getty Images

12/13 pharrell-17031lr.jpg

Pharrell Williams looks 50% bored and 50% annoyed at the Cannes Lions 58th International Festival Of Creativity in France on June 21. Perhaps he can't speak French?

Getty Images

13/13 elton_john-17031lr.jpg

Elton John enjoys the audience at the Lanxess-Arena on June 19, 2011 in Cologne, Germany. Penny for his thoughts.

Getty Images

