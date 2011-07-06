News

Naughty Album Covers

Naughty Album Covers

1/15 rihanna-1717t2t.jpg

RIHANNA - ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD. Woot-woo! Rihanna's single, 'Only Girl (In The World)' featured a rather raunchy image of Rihanna in the buff! We bet no guy would hesitate to make her his one and only after seeing THIS pic!

Def Jam Records

2/15 katy_perry-1717t2t.jpg

KATY PERRY - TEENAGE DREAM. Ms Perry offers up one of our favourite naughty album images of all time. The pop princess is featured nude, lounging on a fairy floss cloud. Sigh, as you do....

Capitol

3/15 john_yoko-171d33t.jpg

JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO - TWO VIRGINS. This album is the result of an all-night session of musical experimentation in Lennon's home studio. Apparently, after making the album, the pair consummated their relationships...hence the creepy cover image.

Apple Records / Rykodisc

4/15 prince-1717t2t.jpg

PRINCE - LOVESEXY. We think this album cover is more creepy than it is sexy! The cover caused controversy upon the album's release, with some record stores refusing to stock the CD, or wrapping the cover in black before popping it on the shelves.

Paisley Park/Warner Bros.

5/15 red_hot_chilli_peppers-1717t2t.jpg

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - THE ABBEY ROAD E.P. Always the jokers, the band released an EP with cover art parodying The Beatles' famous album. Just add some conveniently placed tube socks, and VOILA! You've got yourself a naughty album cover.

EMI Records/Capitol

6/15 lady_gaga-1717t2t.jpg

LADY GAGA - THE REMIX. Yes, Gaga has a remix album! And she also poses semi-nude on the cover! We're not sure what the random phrases (think 'Mom Drug Bust' and 'Sex-ad') are supposed to mean, but we think Gaga looks super-sexy!

Interscope/Streamline/Kon Live/Cherrytree

7/15 queen-1717t2t.jpg

QUEEN - BODY LANGUAGE. As if this song ( and music video ) wasn't controversial enough, Freddie Mercury and his gang release their single with this risque cover art.

EMI/Elektra

8/15 buckingham_nicks-1717t2t.jpg

STEVIE NICKS & LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - BUCKINGHAM NICKS. This 10-track EP caused a stir with its black and white nude photograph of the two musicians. Although it was originally a flop, the album reached commercial success when it was re-released after the duo joined Fleetwood Mac.

Polydor Records

9/15 basement_jaxx-1717t2t.jpg

BASEMENT JAXX - REMEDY. Trust this British house duo to release an album with a collection of naked bodies on the front. Good thing the models are carefully position so as not to expose anything too raunchy...

XL

10/15 jimi_hendrix-171d33t.jpg

THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE - ELECTRIC LADYLAND. Ladyland, indeed! The God of Guitar decided to feature some lovely (and naked) ladies on this album cover.

Reprise/Track/Barclay/Polydor

11/15 goldfrapp-1717t2t.jpg

GOLDFRAPP - SUPERNATURE. Alison Goldfrapp sure knows how to do a classy nude cover! The duo's third studio album featured the singer covering herself against a black curtain.

Mute

12/15 bloodhound_gang-1717t2t.jpg

BLOODHOUND GANG - HEFTY FINE. We think Bloodhound Gang should have RECEIVED a hefty fine for this album cover! Apparently, two of the band members like the play on words - the album title could also be used to refer to an attractive obese person.

Geffen

13/15 sugar_ray-1717t2t.jpg

SUGAR RAY - LEMONADE & BROWNIES. This was the cover of alternative rock group Sugar Ray's debut album, released in 1995. Way to make a statement, huh?

Atlantic Records

14/15 the_darkness-1717t2t.jpg

THE DARKNESS - PERMISSION TO LAND. Nothing can compare to a naked frolic under a spaceship in the middle of the night, right? British hard rockers The Darkness seem to agree, judging by the cover of their debut studio album.

Atlantic

15/15 roger_waters-1717t2t.jpg

ROGER WATERS - THE PROS AND CONS OF HITCH HIKING. English musician Roger Water's first solo release sparked controversy, as it featured a rear-view nude photograph of model and softcore pornography actress Linzi Drew. It was condemned by some feminist groups and was considered sexist.

Columbia Records

