From Fergie starting up a new school, to Bruno Mars going 'ape' and the Glee cast getting cozy, all in the Top Shots of the Week in Music.
Getty Images
Gaga enjoys the company of a male friend while attending - get this! - the Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj concert in in Atlantic City on August 6! Even the world's most famous celebs like to watch their music heroes perform! Gaga’s drag king alter ago returns
WireImage.com
Fergie and Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyes Peas attend a press conference to announce that their BEP Peapod Foundation has launched a new academy for youth in California. The academy provides underserved youth with technology and tuition in art, dance, music and video production, and aims to cultivate confidence, creativity and self-expression.
Getty Images
Fergie and the boys discuss their hopes for the new foundation and meet some of it's first students! We want to go to it!
Getty Images
Kelly Rowland was bouncing around so much onstage at 4Sixty6 on August 7, she had a double costume malfunction. But hey, she hasn't been the first and she won't be the last! See more of Kelly’s awkward nipple slip
Getty Images
Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson kept close during an art donation event run by their relies The Jacksons, during which a number of Michael Jackson's artworks were donated to charity. Do we believe he actually did them? Not so much, but it's a lovely thought!
Getty Images
Outkast rapper Big Boi may soon be outcast from the hit-making group. He was arrested on alleged drug possession charges on August 7, in Florida. Just the latest celebrity to grace the halls of the US corrections department!
Getty Images
Now that Justin Bieber is uber-famous, celebs of every shape and form want to be associated with him. It didn't surprise us that Tyra Banks, some 20 years Justin's senior, had a turn at latching onto him at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on August 7. He's playing it cool.
WireImage.com
Kylie Minogue couldn't escape the paps when she took a night off from her world tour to see "Ghost The Musical" at Piccadilly Theatre on August 9 in London. That dress has cougar written all over it, but in the best possible way!
Getty Images
Bruno Mars before sugar....
Getty Images
Bruno Mars after sugar.
Getty Images
It's been a very long time since The Backstreet Boys reigned supreme on the air-waves, but Nick Carter is still riding the wake of their fame. The 31 year-old was guest-hosting MuchMusic's flagship show "New.Music.Live" on August 9, along with a half-bad buddy.
Getty Images
The Glee crew get cozy at the LA premiere of 'Glee the 3D Movie Concert,' and we must say Lea Michelle looks like she is having a right ball! Wonder what her secret is!
Getty Images
Dianna Agron sure scrubs up well, and we love that cropped ‘do’! Tres chic! Did you know that she is sitting as a top contender to play Baby in the remake of Dirty Dancing?
Getty Images
Prince may have been in the music industry for nearly four decades, but he still knows how to rock that stage! The 53 year-old was performing at the at the NPG Music and Art Festival on August 6 in Denmark.
Getty Images
Kimberly Perry, Neil Perry and Reid Perry (yup they are siblings and a lot cooler than Hanson!) of American country music group, The Band Perry, chilled out at Gilley's Dallas on August 8.
Getty Images