TRICKED YOU WITH PHOTOSHOP

Christina Aguilera looks like she's lost 15kilos in the latest ads for the US version of 'The Voice'. Good for her if she did, but recent photos of the star out and about seem to say otherwise. Video: Christina lends voice to help world hunger
The Voice/ Getty Images
Readers apparently trashed Kim Kardashian's cellulite when Complex accidentally posted the original shot online. In response Kim boldly put the image on her own blog with the message: ""So what: I have a little cellulite, what curvy girl doesn't?" There aren't many times when we say this about a Kardashian, but you go girl!
Complex
Adam Levine is another recent photoshop victim. When he appeared in a recent edition of Russian Vogue readers couldn't help but notice that he seemed to be missing a bit portion of his torso. It's not like Adam Levine was big to start with so shaving down his midsection to nothing seems a little excessive!
Vogue Russia
Madonna strikes again! Here, Madonna goes from tired and old, to fabulous and glamorous! Video: Madonna flashes breast in Paris
Vogue Italia
We think Katy Perry always looks gorgeous, but Rolling Stone magazine had other ideas! Check out how they 'nipped and tucked' our beloved Katy for their August 2010 cover!
Rolling Stone Magazine, August 2010
Britney finally does something right! The singer refused to let the public be blinded by the world of photoshopping, and allowed her unretouched pics from a Candie's campaign to be released! Good girl!
Candie's
We bet D&G weren't too happy when these pre-photoshopped pics of Madonna popped up on the net! The pop Queen looks decidedly more aged in real life than she does in the high-fashion campaign... Video: Pussy Riot gets jail time
Dolce & Gabbana
She was once the tumbling girl in the Sydney Olympics Opening Ceremony....and then she turned 18 and did a risque photoshoot for FHM! But that wasn't the end for Nikki Webster.....un-photoshopped pics from her shoot were released, showing she was plumped up quite a bit before the mag went to print!
FHM Magazine, April 2005
'If I had you' sings American Idol Adam Lambert to the Photoshop program! Oh, but he does! Look at the differences in his skin tone - from real life, to the cover of his debut album! Yikes!
Getty Images/RCA Records/19 Recordings
We're used to seeing the photoshopped pics of celebs looking younger or thinner....but lighter? Beyonce was exposed to an awkward situation when two Russian mags used the same image on their covers...but she was two completely different shades!
Joy Magazine/Glamour Magazine, Russia
Faith Hill is absolutely gorgeous at 43! But Redbook Magazine made her look more like A 15-year-old on their July 2007 cover. Why?
Redbook Magazine, July 2007
Christina Aguilera proudly shed her clothes to pose nude on the cover of W Magazine in July this year.....but, here is a pic of the singer/actress out and about in the same month the issue was released. Some explaining to do, perhaps?
W Magazine, July 2011
These before & after shots of the gorgeous Jessica Alba sent shockwaves around the globe! WHO would ever think there was a need to photoshop Ms Alb? Campari, a cocktail company, apparently thought there was...
Campari Cocktails
Rocker chick Avril Lavigne got the photoshop treatment on the cover of this international brand of Cosmo mag!
Cosmopolitan