HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Pink. Turns: 32. WHEN: September 8. KNOWN FOR: Her kick-butt attitude, her unforgettable stage shows, and her relationship with motocross rider Carey Hart; a modern-day love story.
WHO: Evan Rachel Wood. Turns: 24. WHEN: September 7. KNOWN FOR: Her mature acting talent, her three year relationship with Marilyn Manson, and her fierce on screen performances. The Guardian newspaper has described her as being "wise beyond her years" and as "one of the best actresses of her generation."
WHO: Beyonce Knowles. Turns: 30. WHEN: September 4. KNOWN FOR: Her voice, which has made her one of the most famous and accomplished singers to date. Did we also mention she is a yummy-mummy to be and is married to rap megastar Jay-Z?
WHO: Michelle Williams. Turns: 31. WHEN: September 9. KNOWN FOR: Playing the worldly Jen Lindley on the hit TV show 'Dawson's Creek,' and for being the partner of Aussie actor Heath Leger in the years before his death.
WHO: Ryan Phillippe. Turns: 37. WHEN: September 10. KNOWN FOR: His average film career which was arguably excelled due to his movie-star good looks. He also married Reese Witherspoon when he was 23, but they later divorced.
WHO: Shannon Elizabeth. Turns: 38. WHEN: September 4. KNOWN FOR: Playing foreign exchange student Nadia in the 'American Pie' film series and after taking her clothes off onscreen becoming the teenage fantasy of every male who watched the movie, and several of those on it!
WHO: Adam Sandler. Turns: 45. WHEN: September 9. KNOWN FOR: Being one of the most successful funnymen in history, having starred in, written and produced some of the highest grossing comedy films of our time.
WHO: Hugh Grant. Turns: 51. WHEN: September 9. KNOWN FOR: Playing the same bumbling, awkward heart-throb in every one of his movies (but we still love him!), and for his on/off high-profile relationship to Liz Hurley throughout the early stages of his career (these days she prefers a certain blonde Aussie bloke!).
WHO: David Arquette. Turns: 40. WHEN: September 8. KNOWN FOR: Starring in a long list of comedies, marrying Courtney Cox, and for surprising everyone by moving into professional wrestling. Random!
WHO: Rose McGowan. Turns: 38. WHEN: September 5. KNOWN FOR: Playing Paige Matthews on 'Charmed,' and for being engaged to Marilyn Manson for two years, before ending their relationship.
WHO: Rachel Hunter. Turns: 42. WHEN: September 9. KNOWN FOR: Her international modeling career (most notably her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues), and for marrying singer Rod Stewart, then 24 years her senior. They have two children together but split in 1999.
WHO: Michelle Buble. Turns: 36. WHEN: September 9. KNOWN FOR: Being today's answer to Frank Sinatra.
WHO: Colin Firth. Turns: 51. WHEN: September 10. KNOWN FOR: Reaching the peak of his career at age 50, winning every award there is for his notable performance in 'The King's Speech.'
WHO: Macy Gray. Turns: 44. WHEN: September 6. KNOWN FOR: Her distinctive raspy voice, and a singing style heavily influenced by Billie Holiday and Betty Davis.
WHO: Guy Ritchie. Turns: 43. WHEN: September 10. KNOWN FOR: Taming singing legend Madonna - albeit only for a short amount of time - when they married in 2000. He is also know for directing blockbuster hits such as 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,' 'Snatch', and 'RocknRolla,'
