WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Emma Stone is double the fashion disaster, Vanessa Hudgens channels her inner hippie, and Chris Hemsworth wears a dressing gown outside the house (yes, shock horror). Check out this week's fashion flops in the world of celebrity.
No one but Chris Hemsworth could stroll the grounds of Central Park in his dressing gown and still look hot. But we must say, the extended mullet look does not take our fancy.
Mary J Blige once released an album called 'Stronger with Each Tear,' but if she keeps wearing dresses like the one above, she might just start drowning in our tears.
In the world of entertainment, so often filled with lookalike blondes and busty brunettes, Emma Stone is a breath of fresh air. We just have one problem; her fashion sense leaves a lot to be desired. This dress is not flattering for her petit shape, the colour washes her out, and the floral embroidery distracts the eye. Someone save Emma!
Is this the same girl we once saw frolic down the corridors of East High School (High School Musical)? 22 year-old Vanessa Hudgens has grown and matured since those days, and so has her style. We are just not sure about that patterned top and beanie combo.
Christina Milan has obviously never heard the saying 'labels are meant to be worn on the inside,' but that's not what we dislike about this outfit. It's the strange train-like back of the singlet, which falls well below her knees. While this look is trending now, we predict it will crash and burn faster than you can say 'told you so.'
Everyone stop! A baby has puked all over Emma Stones dress! On no wait, that's just the colour of the dress. Fashion police, arrest her!
Lauren Hill tries the country and western look on for size, and you know what, it just doesn't fit. She does look ravishing in red though.
Just when you thought the fashion industry could not overstep any more boundaries, it just did. Pink the goat and model Kate Peck attend a Diesel event as part of the brand's controversial new campaign 'Diesel Island: Land of the Stupid & Home of the Brave' at Sun Studios in Sydney.
We have no idea who 'Epiphany' is, but the outfit she wore to RockIt on September 2 in NYC caused quite the stir. Only in NYC will you see curious characters walking the streets in lacy lingerie with sheer overcoats. It's rocky horror meets Madonna!
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff may no longer be the wife of Baywatch hunk David Hasslehoff, but she sure knows how to grab attention! The 47 year-old wore this top 'sans pants' when she was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house in the UK on August 31.
Alexa Chung shows us why she is a model and not a stylist at a photo call to promote '30 Days of Fashion and Beauty.' Chung is an ambassador for the event, which takes place throughout September in Sydney.
