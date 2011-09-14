6/11 Hottest frocks of the week in Music

This is the Beyonce we know and love! The yummy mummy-to-be showed off her still slim physique at the Tory Burch Madison Avenue Flagship Opening on September 13. That means she changed into this outfit AFTER the she wore the one in the previous photo, perhaps she realised how much of a disaster the outfit was!

Hype rating: 7/10

WireImage.com