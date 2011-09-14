Hottest frocks of the week in Music

From the LBD with a modern twist, to the 'cut-out' maxi dress and the flaming red mini, the divas of the music world looked so good this week, we simply had to showcase their outfits.
WireImage.com/Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger combines spunk, sophistication and littl bit of sass in this black cut-out number that she wore to the launch of the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre on September 13, 2011 in London. It's business meets club!
Hype rating: 10/10
Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson looks fierce in this smoking red mini dress at SELF Magazine's 4th Annual Women Doing Good Awards in NYC, on September 13. We don’t think this song bird could look much better if she tried!
Hype rating: 8.5/10
WireImage.com
After seeing this dress we can barely picture Lea Michelle in her 'High School Music' costume. From gleek to glamazon, this 25 year-old's career is on the up and up, and she knows it.
Hype rating: 9/10
FilmMagic
Beyonce channels her inner cream puff in this horrendous mini dress during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2012 at Lincoln Center on September 13. The dress has Nicki Minaj written all over it, and nothing like B's usual classic style. Could the baby be absorbing her fashion sense?
Hype rating: 1/10
Getty Images
This is the Beyonce we know and love! The yummy mummy-to-be showed off her still slim physique at the Tory Burch Madison Avenue Flagship Opening on September 13. That means she changed into this outfit AFTER the she wore the one in the previous photo, perhaps she realised how much of a disaster the outfit was!
Hype rating: 7/10
WireImage.com
Obviously not the hottest frock of the week, but we just couldn't help but include this 'creative' outfit by music maverick Nicki Minaj. Let's hope some young child is not in tears for their stuffed animal!
Hype rating: 1/10
Getty Images
Madonna. A woman, a brand, an icon. We must say, she doesn't disappoint in this stylish black number at the 'W.E.' Premiere at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12.
Hype rating: 8/10
WireImage.com
While we think Leann Rimes has been looking way too skinny as of late, we can't help but admire the nude bandage dress she wore to the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring 2012 fashion show on September 13.
Hype rating: 7/10
Getty Images
Love, love, love! As you can see there is only one word to describe the little black dress with a twist that Ashley Simpson wore to the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring 2012 fashion show in NYC. We wouldn't be surprised if ex-partner Pete Wentz is kicking himself after seeing these images.
Hype rating: 11/10
Getty Images
Mrs Josh Duhmel looks Fergilicous as she owns the stage in this textured green mini dress. The 36 year-old singer was performing the American National Anthem at a Dolphins game at Sun Life Stadium on September 12 in Florida.
Hype rating: 7/10
FilmMagic