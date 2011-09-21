8/15 WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Eliza Doolittle might as well be the daughter of Doctor Doolittle by the looks of those animal friends that surround her - not to mention that creepy fruit that keeps staring at us on the front of her jumper. Despite looking like she was dressed by a three-year-old, Doolittle was actually attending the Mulberry runway show at London Fashion Week on September 18.

Stars front row at Mulberry runway show.

Getty Images