WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

Cheryl Cole debuts an XXL beehive up do, Jessie J has a flair for fluro and Lady Gaga puts on a show in the streets of NYC. Check out the biggest flops in fashion this week.
Wire/Getty Images
Eliza Doolittle’s fashion pallet is all the colours of the rainbow. The 'Skinny Genes' singer showed off a pair of sky-high pins at the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week on September 19.
Getty Images
Jessie J appears to have a thing for Betty Boop, and while we love the sexy singer's kooky style, this outfit is more a colourful train wreck than a runway hit. The 23 year-old was attending the Giles show at London Fashion Week on September 19.
Getty Images
A number of things spring to mind at the sight of this daring do of Cheryl Cole's. 1. What is growing in there? 2. Is this the result of a real-life alien abduction? And 3. That is one beehive bonanza we would prefer not to see again.
WireImage.com
Demi, what did we tell you about getting your fashion tips from the Real Housewives of New Jersey?
Getty Images
A toned, tanned, ten-foot-tall Gaga goes psychedelic for a photo shoot by Annie Liebovitz in New York City on September 12. Wonder if the pocket-sized star had a height complex growing up or just prefers to look over the tops of everyones’ heads.
Getty Images
For your viewing pleasure, a giant sized Lady Gaga helps herself to a hot dog on the streets of NYC. For some reason a scene from 'King Kong' comes to mind.
Getty Images
Eliza Doolittle might as well be the daughter of Doctor Doolittle by the looks of those animal friends that surround her - not to mention that creepy fruit that keeps staring at us on the front of her jumper. Despite looking like she was dressed by a three-year-old, Doolittle was actually attending the Mulberry runway show at London Fashion Week on September 18.
Getty Images
Julie 'Dull and Dreary' Delpy attends the 'Le Skylab' photo call in San Sebastian, in possibly the heaviest dress the chic beachside locale has seen in years. What was she thinking?!
Getty Images
Tyra Banks tries desperately to call attention to her new fantasy novel - aptly named 'Modelland' (how original!) - by wearing an ultra bright blue singlet top to the book launch. Ditch the reading glasses people, you will need extra dark sunglasses at this gig
Getty Images
Usually we like the odd pair of boots matched with a feminine dress, but this somehow just doesn't work. Brooke Mueller, save the dress for your trips to Hawaii with Sheen, and the boots for tramping in the Hollywood Hills. The sunnies however, can stay.
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell may be a heavyweight in the fashion industry, but even she can get caught up in a little ‘legging loving.’ We all love how comfy and sleek they feel, but sometimes leggings are better left for the gym.
Getty Images
Tilda Swinton is never one to give in to the conventions of fashion, and we love her for that. However, this jersey combined with her hair colour makes us want to puke up bright yellow and blue geometric shapes.
Getty Images
She may be Miss Universe, but Angolan beauty Leila Lopes has yet to master the giant tiara and pageant dress combo. We would advise a less detailed dress and simple jewelry. Less is more Most Beautiful Lady in the World!
Getty Images
Transgender Playboy model Amanda Lepore shows us what happens when Hollywood goes wrong.
Getty Images