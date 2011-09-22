Victims of XXL Hair

Beehives, bouffants and giant buns! Check out the celebs who have gone crazy for extra large hair!
Getty Images
Nicki's hair takes up so much room we can hardly find her in this picture! Watch out!
Getty Images
Woah! Beyonce channels her inner diva with this crazy hairstyle! We have to say, we do admire her sophisticated, sleek look a little more.
Getty Images
Rihanna works her bright head of hair into a strange, super-high up do!
Getty Images
This week, British singer Cheryl Cole stepped out in style (not) with this bizarre bee-hive look.
Getty Images
Cheryl strikes again! This time she is teased to the max!
Getty Images
Amy Winehouse was known for her signature '60s beehive hair.
Getty Images
Who do you turn to when you need advice on the craziest, most outrageous hairstyle possible? The Queen of Quirk, of course!
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez shows us all what to do in a hair emergency - just laugh it off, and pretend nothing is wrong...
Getty Images
Thank God Pammy didn't have to fit this super-big hairdo into that teeny tiny Baywatch cossie!
Getty Images
Perhaps it's all that hip-shaking and head-rolling that makes Shakira's hair so big?
Getty Images
When it comes to country singer Dolly Parton, EVERYTHING is big!
Getty Images
Adele is one of the most sophisticated music stars out. We love her super sophisticated, old-Hollywood hair at the VMAs.
Getty Images
Rock child Kelly Osbourne has been working the bouffant look for longer than we can remember!
Getty Images
We're not sure what is going on with Paris Hilton's hair....All we know is that we are afraid, very afraid...
Getty Images
We really don't want to tease Drew Barrymore about this ridiculous 'do....We think her hairdresser has done enough teasing for everybody!
Getty Images
The normally glamorous and sophisticated Anne Hathaway has an unusual style crisis with this hair mishap!
Getty Images