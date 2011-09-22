News

Victims of XXL Hair

1/17 Victims of XXL Hair

Beehives, bouffants and giant buns! Check out the celebs who have gone crazy for extra large hair!

2/17 Nicki Minaj

Nicki's hair takes up so much room we can hardly find her in this picture! Watch out!

3/17 Beyonce

Woah! Beyonce channels her inner diva with this crazy hairstyle! We have to say, we do admire her sophisticated, sleek look a little more.

4/17 Rihanna

Rihanna works her bright head of hair into a strange, super-high up do!

5/17 Cheryl Cole

This week, British singer Cheryl Cole stepped out in style (not) with this bizarre bee-hive look.

6/17 Cheryl Cole

Cheryl strikes again! This time she is teased to the max!

7/17 Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse was known for her signature '60s beehive hair.

8/17 Lady Gaga

Who do you turn to when you need advice on the craziest, most outrageous hairstyle possible? The Queen of Quirk, of course!

9/17 Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows us all what to do in a hair emergency - just laugh it off, and pretend nothing is wrong...

10/17 Pamela Anderson

Thank God Pammy didn't have to fit this super-big hairdo into that teeny tiny Baywatch cossie!

11/17 Shakira

Perhaps it's all that hip-shaking and head-rolling that makes Shakira's hair so big?

12/17 Dolly Parton

When it comes to country singer Dolly Parton, EVERYTHING is big!

13/17 Adele

Adele is one of the most sophisticated music stars out. We love her super sophisticated, old-Hollywood hair at the VMAs.

14/17 Kelly Osbourne

Rock child Kelly Osbourne has been working the bouffant look for longer than we can remember!

15/17 Paris Hilton

We're not sure what is going on with Paris Hilton's hair....All we know is that we are afraid, very afraid...

16/17 Drew Barrymore

We really don't want to tease Drew Barrymore about this ridiculous 'do....We think her hairdresser has done enough teasing for everybody!

17/17 Anne Hathaway

The normally glamorous and sophisticated Anne Hathaway has an unusual style crisis with this hair mishap!

