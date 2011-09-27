News

Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

1/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

Randy Jackson converts children's PJ's into a fitted jacket, Nicki Minaj's heart jumps out of her chest (literally!), and Lindsay Lohan surprises everyone by looking half stylish at Milan Fashion Week. Check out the Music World's biggest HITS and MISSES in fashion this week.

Getty Images

2/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Mrs Jay-Z makes us feel uneasy in this blue sequined dress with matching blazer. We say leave the showgirl duds to the show Beyonce. But then again, we can’t be too tough on B, perhaps she is having trouble converting from diva-wear into maternity wear.
Watch: Beyonce talks about the woman who makes her cry.

Getty Images

3/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Nicole Scherzinger keeps things casual in the portrait studio at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept 24. She is cool, classic and yet 'show-biz all the way' in this matching sequined blazer and shorts combo. Beyonce should have taken some advice from Nic before appearing in the outfit in the previous pic!

Getty Images

4/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: This is a fashion flop of epic proportions. Surely sitting alongside Simon Cowell on the America Idol judging panel for all those years would have taught Randy Jackson how to avoid criticism? Well perhaps not. Fashion Tip #1: Dinosaurs are acceptable on children’s clothing, at museums, and on history books, but never, repeat never, will they look hot on a grown man.

Getty Images

5/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Not everyone could pull off a frock as fantastically feathered and tasseled as this one. But somehow J-Lo does it. Maybe it's because everything about the outfit seems to reflect her persona; vivacious, daring, and regal.
Watch: Marc Anthony on split with Jennifer Lopez.

Getty Images

6/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Did someone just turn the heat up? Because as soon as Fergie and Will.i.am walked in things got mighty hot in here! Fergie's bright yellow top and skirt combo, plus Will's earthy outfit choice place these BEP's ahead of the game.

Getty Images

7/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Nicki Minaj was having such a good time at the iHeartRadio Music Festival her heart jumped out of her chest....

Getty Images

8/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

...and landed on her cleavage.
Lady Gaga leads MTV EMA nominees.

Getty Images

9/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Katie Price gets 10 points for playing the wholesome 'Mom' and taking the kids out to the premiere of 'The Lion King 3D' in London. However, she loses 10 points for the inappropriate message she has written on that T-shirt. 'Don't Wait Up' doesn’t exactly conjure up the best image in our minds KP.
Katie Price launching own magazine.

Getty Images

10/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Shock horror Lindsay looks a) sober, b) sophisticated, and c) sans police escorts. We are impressed! And might we say, that sleek black mini dress with the studded shoulders looks to.die.for on her slender frame. Could Li-Lo be making a fresh-faced comeback of Britney proportions?

Getty Images

11/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Carrie Underwood goes from country darling to rocker chic in this edgy outfit with ankle boots. Another celeb to put her best pins forward in sequined shorts, we think this calls for an eveningwear trend alert!

Getty Images

12/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Sometimes (and especially after seeing photos like this one) we really do wonder how Coolio got his name. 'Uncoolio' just doesn't have the same ring to it though does it?

Getty Images

13/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

HIT: Lady Gaga shows us her glamorous - and somewhat conservative - side, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 24 in Las Vegas. While we do miss the singer’s original signature style, we have to say she looks every inch the ‘lady’ in this outfit.
Watch: Lady Gaga steps out in pigeon hat.

Getty Images

14/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Someone save the style of rock rebel Courtney Love before she is locked up by the Fashion Police forever.

Getty Images

15/15 Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

MISS: Fashion 101: What not to wear when performing on stage in front of thousands of people. Santigold was snapped in 'homeless chic' during the Parklife 2011 Music Festival, on September 25, in Perth.
Watch: Celebrity Fashion Week sightings.

Getty Images

