Fashion Hits and Misses this week in Music

Randy Jackson converts children's PJ's into a fitted jacket, Nicki Minaj's heart jumps out of her chest (literally!), and Lindsay Lohan surprises everyone by looking half stylish at Milan Fashion Week. Check out the Music World's biggest HITS and MISSES in fashion this week.
MISS: Mrs Jay-Z makes us feel uneasy in this blue sequined dress with matching blazer. We say leave the showgirl duds to the show Beyonce. But then again, we can’t be too tough on B, perhaps she is having trouble converting from diva-wear into maternity wear.
HIT: Nicole Scherzinger keeps things casual in the portrait studio at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept 24. She is cool, classic and yet 'show-biz all the way' in this matching sequined blazer and shorts combo. Beyonce should have taken some advice from Nic before appearing in the outfit in the previous pic!
MISS: This is a fashion flop of epic proportions. Surely sitting alongside Simon Cowell on the America Idol judging panel for all those years would have taught Randy Jackson how to avoid criticism? Well perhaps not. Fashion Tip #1: Dinosaurs are acceptable on children’s clothing, at museums, and on history books, but never, repeat never, will they look hot on a grown man.
HIT: Not everyone could pull off a frock as fantastically feathered and tasseled as this one. But somehow J-Lo does it. Maybe it's because everything about the outfit seems to reflect her persona; vivacious, daring, and regal.
HIT: Did someone just turn the heat up? Because as soon as Fergie and Will.i.am walked in things got mighty hot in here! Fergie's bright yellow top and skirt combo, plus Will's earthy outfit choice place these BEP's ahead of the game.
MISS: Nicki Minaj was having such a good time at the iHeartRadio Music Festival her heart jumped out of her chest....
...and landed on her cleavage.
MISS: Katie Price gets 10 points for playing the wholesome 'Mom' and taking the kids out to the premiere of 'The Lion King 3D' in London. However, she loses 10 points for the inappropriate message she has written on that T-shirt. 'Don't Wait Up' doesn’t exactly conjure up the best image in our minds KP.
HIT: Shock horror Lindsay looks a) sober, b) sophisticated, and c) sans police escorts. We are impressed! And might we say, that sleek black mini dress with the studded shoulders looks to.die.for on her slender frame. Could Li-Lo be making a fresh-faced comeback of Britney proportions?
HIT: Carrie Underwood goes from country darling to rocker chic in this edgy outfit with ankle boots. Another celeb to put her best pins forward in sequined shorts, we think this calls for an eveningwear trend alert!
MISS: Sometimes (and especially after seeing photos like this one) we really do wonder how Coolio got his name. 'Uncoolio' just doesn't have the same ring to it though does it?
HIT: Lady Gaga shows us her glamorous - and somewhat conservative - side, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 24 in Las Vegas. While we do miss the singer’s original signature style, we have to say she looks every inch the ‘lady’ in this outfit.
MISS: Someone save the style of rock rebel Courtney Love before she is locked up by the Fashion Police forever.
MISS: Fashion 101: What not to wear when performing on stage in front of thousands of people. Santigold was snapped in 'homeless chic' during the Parklife 2011 Music Festival, on September 25, in Perth.
