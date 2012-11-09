News

Disappointing Facts about Pop Music

1/14 Disappointing Facts about Pop Music

It seems today's pop stars are taking over the world! They are selling more records than ever.....and in some cases, are outshining our favourite musical legends. Check it out.

Getty Images/WireImage.com

2/14 Katy Perry

1. Pop sensation Katy Perry holds the same record as King of Pop Michael Jackson for the most number one singles from an album! She holds the record for her 'Teenage Dream' record, while MJ holds the record for his 1987 release, 'Bad'.

Getty Images

3/14 Justin Bieber

2. Justin Bieber has a greater social media influence than both the US president, Barack Obama, and the peacekeeper Dalai Lama. The teen has almost 30 million Twitter follows, compared to Obama's 22 million and the Dalai Lama's 5 million.

Getty Images

4/14 Ke$ha

3. Ke$ha's 'Tik Tok' has sold more copies than ANY Beatles single!

Getty Images

5/14 Black Eyed Peas

4. 'I Gotta Feeling', by the Black Eyed Peas is more popular than any Elvis or Simon & Garfunkel song. If you've been to a wedding recently, you'll know what we mean...

Myspace.com

6/14 Rihanna

5. Rihanna has had 10 Number One singles - think 'Disturbia' and 'Only Girl in the World'. Led Zepplin, REM and electronic band Depeche Mode have never had a number one hit.

WireImage.com

7/14 Cast of 'Glee'

6. The cast of Fox's musical TV series 'Glee' has had more singles appear on the music charts than The Beatles!

Getty Images

8/14 Billy Ray Cyrus

7. 20 million people bought Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Some Gave All..'. The album, featuring 'Achy Breaky Heart', sold more copies than any Bob Marley album.

Getty Images/WireImage.com

9/14 Flo Rida & The Beatles

8. Rapper and singer Flo Rida's 'Low' has sold the same number of copies as The Beatle's famous love song, 'Hey Jude' - eight million copies.

Getty Images/WireImage.com

10/14 Celine Dion

9. Celine Dion's fourth English-language album, 'Falling Into You', released in 1996, has sold more copies (32 million, to be exact) than any Queen, Nirvana or Bruce Springstein record.

Getty Images/Epic Records/550

11/14 Shania Twain

10. The same is true of country singer Shania Twain's 'Come on Over' album - which features the toe-tapping hit 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman".

Getty Images/Mercury Nashville

12/14 Barbra Streisand

11. Barbra Streisand (singer/producer/actor/star) has sold 140 million records in her career. That's more than Pearl Jam, Johnny Cash and Tom Petty COMBINED.

Getty Images

13/14 Creed

12. American rock band Creed has sold more records in the USA than guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

Myspace.com

14/14 Disappointing Facts about Pop Music

13. Ringtones now account for 10 per cent of the world's music market, generating a staggering $3 billion.

Samsung

