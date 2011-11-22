12/14 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Bo Derek. Turns: 55. WHEN: November 20. KNOWN FOR: Being a 70's sex-symbol and movie-star, with roles in '10' (1979), 'Tarzan, the Ape Man' (1981) and 'Bolero' (1984). What is interesting about Bo's life is that she married actor John Derek when she was just 16, and he was 46. However, the relationship lasted until his death 22 years later.

WireImage.com