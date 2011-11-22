HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Scarlett Johansson. Turns: 27. WHEN: November 22. KNOWN FOR: Her break-out role as Charlotte in 'Lost in Translation,' which earned her a slew of nominations, and a BAFTA Award for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role.' Since then Scarlett has been the muse of many a director (and male actor!), including Woody Allen and Sofia Coppola.
WHO: Katherine Heigl. Turns: 33. WHEN: November 24. KNOWN FOR: Fast becoming the Queen of the Rom Com. Best known for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on 'Grey's Anatomy,' Heigl has now starred in some of the last decade's most successful romantic comedies, including 'Knocked Up,' '27 Dresses,' 'The Ugly Truth,' and 'Killers.'
WHO: Miley Cyrus. Turns: 19. WHEN: November 23. KNOWN FOR: Going from Disney star to megastar in the space of a few short years, thanks to the success of her alter-ego; Hannah Montana.
WHO: Tina Turner. Turns: 72. WHEN: November 26. KNOWN FOR: Becoming the Queen of Rock n Roll, thanks to an unbeatable, 50-year career that among other things is 'simply the best' (better than all the rest).
WHO: Sarah Hyland. Turns: 21. WHEN: November 24. KNOWN FOR: Fitting perfectly into one of the most popular onscreen families of the past year, The Dunphy's on 'Modern Family!' Also, not many actresses could get away with playing a 15 year-old when they are 21!
WHO: Christina Applegate. Turns: 40. WHEN: November 25. KNOWN FOR: Rising above her humble beginnings as Kelly Bundy on ‘Married…with Children,’ to star in some true comedy gems, including 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,' and 'The Sweetest Thing.'
WHO: Goldie Hawn. Turns: 66. WHEN: November 21. KNOWN FOR: Her cheeky smile, infectious laugh, an acting talent, for which she won an Oscar in 1969 for 'Cactus Flower.' Both her son and her daughter (Oliver and Kate Hudson) have followed in her footsteps to become actors.
WHO: Jamie Lee Curtis. Turns: 53. WHEN: November 22. KNOWN FOR: Being referred to as the 'Scream Queen,' because of her roles in many horror movies early on in her career, including 'Halloween,' 'The Fog,' 'Prom Night' and 'Terror Train.' She has also won a Golden Globe for 'True Lies' (1994).
WHO: Kelly Brook. Turns: 32. WHEN: November 23. KNOWN FOR: Her enviable curves and penchant for taking her clothes off, whether for a spread in Playboy or a self-shot nude photo posted n Twitter; Kelly has no preference.
WHO: Natasha Bedingfield. Turns: 30. WHEN: November 26. KNOWN FOR: Her career as a singer/songwriter, which began when Natasha sang gospel music for Hillsong London Church as a teenager. She has since gone on to sell 2.3 million albums worldwide.
WHO: Nicollette Sheridan. Turns: 48. WHEN: November 21. KNOWN FOR: Playing the vindictive and conniving Edie Britt on 'Desperate Housewives,' before she was killed off in 2009.
WHO: Bo Derek. Turns: 55. WHEN: November 20. KNOWN FOR: Being a 70's sex-symbol and movie-star, with roles in '10' (1979), 'Tarzan, the Ape Man' (1981) and 'Bolero' (1984). What is interesting about Bo's life is that she married actor John Derek when she was just 16, and he was 46. However, the relationship lasted until his death 22 years later.
WHO: Bjork. Turns: 46. WHEN: November 21. KNOWN FOR: Her strange musical creations, even stranger sense of style, and her ability to surprise everyone by generating huge record sales and critical acclaim the world over.
WHO: Billy Connelly aka The Big Yin. Turns: 69. WHEN: November 24. KNOWN FOR: Being the only person in the history of the world to go from a career as a welder to a folk singer to a fully fledged comedian, no that’s a career change! The Scottish star has also starred in a number of films including 'The Last Samurai' (2003) and 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004).
