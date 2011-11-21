Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards

2/25 Justin Bieber at the 2011 American Music Awards

Justin Bieber (aka 'The Biebs' and or 'Not Your Baby Daddy') clearly wanted to show he was a grown-up now in light of the failed paternity case against him by a fan. An over-sized velvet smoking jacked is probably not the best idea given it makes him look a little like a Ken doll. Props for the new 1940s slicked hairstyle to go with the smoking jacket. It's guaranteed to cause an uproar with his fans around the world. Astoundingly, Justin has been nominated for just one category at the awards - Best Pop/Rock Male Artist.

Getty Images