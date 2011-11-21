Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards

'Teenage Dream' singer Katy Perry has taken her pink-themed life onto the red carpet at the 2011 AMAs, only we're not so sure it's working for her here. Katy's tarnished pink updo combined with almost busting out of the top of her pink-sequinned asian-inspired dress leaves us wondering how she got it so wrong. Ms. Perry is nominated for three awards, as well as being a confirmed performer at the show.
Justin Bieber (aka 'The Biebs' and or 'Not Your Baby Daddy') clearly wanted to show he was a grown-up now in light of the failed paternity case against him by a fan. An over-sized velvet smoking jacked is probably not the best idea given it makes him look a little like a Ken doll. Props for the new 1940s slicked hairstyle to go with the smoking jacket. It's guaranteed to cause an uproar with his fans around the world. Astoundingly, Justin has been nominated for just one category at the awards - Best Pop/Rock Male Artist.
Pop princess Selena Gomez and her pop prince The Biebs make a cute red carpet couple at the 2011 AMAs. Not sure if this pic of them kissing is going to spark a whole new wave of death threats by jealous Bieber fans against Selena, but we can already hear the sounds of tween hearts breaking all over again.
We have to admit we're not 'Starry-Eyed' over Brit-Pop singer Ellie Goulding's fashion ensemble at the 2011 AMAs. Ellie's grey-blonde distressed hair, combined with the nearly nude candy-pink lipstick leave a lot to be desired.
Taylor Swift has chosen an appropriate time to shine, showing less is more in this pale gold floor-length sequinned number (although we'd hate to think how heavy her dress is). T. Swift is nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Female Country Artist and Country Album of the Year for 'Speak Now'. Here's hoping she picks up song gongs to compliment her dress.
We're normally all for Heidi Klum and her red carpet wardrobe choices but today we're up in arms. The silver hue is fine, but what's with the dress' cut-outs that show her black knickers, complimented by lank-looking hair?
Joe Jonas - cheer up! Life can't be that bad. Although, his lack lustre album sales for 'Fast Life' and no nominations probably have a thing or two to do with his missing smile.
My oh my how the 'Spotlight' loves singer Jennifer Hudson. She's bang on trend with the silver mini, although she could perhaps do without the second cowl-effect on the mini. Just sayin'.
Lil Jon got his bling on a more unconventional way, and while we don't mind a little grill action every now and again, this vampire-esque, diamond encrusted mouth piece was a bit freaky for our liking.
This major fashion faux-pas committed by Soulja Boy was also of the freaky variety. Red Carpet Etiquette 101: Never - repeat, never - keep the tags on your clothing, shoes, or accessories when making an appearance on the red carpet of any event. It's either arrogant (thank goodness we can't see the price in this instance), or cheap (is he planning to rerun those?).
Audrina Partridge was in such a rush, she plum forgot to fix the tear in her XXXS number.
The new Mrs Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo, looked toned, tanned and tiny in a white number with diamante detailing. Wonder why she was flying solo?
Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette took time out from looking after her baby daughter, Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, to hit the red carpet in a black number with layered hem.
'Traffic' actor Benjamin Bratt looked as cool as a cucumber on the red carpet at the 2011 AMAs. We can hardly believe he is almost 50, yikes!
Jenny McCarthy was one of the better dressed ladies of the occasion, wearing a plum dress with ankle boots. We rate the look 8/10.
Warning: Major fashion disaster above (view at own risk). We feel sorry for the poor animal whose fur print has been imitated on the material of that nightmare of a dress, what was Mary J Blige thinking?
There is no situation quite like Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's situation. The facial expression says it all.
And now we open our files to the crass, colourful, and just plain kooky outfits of the many virtual unknowns who hit the red carpet of the AMAs, hoping that some of the fame and fortune of those around them would rub off.
First up... James Durbin. Sorry James but that look has been done many, many times over, and Axle Rose doesn't like copycats.
Next up we have Pheobe Price, don't be fooled by her colour co-ordination – that outfit is more circus clown than creative.
And the metallic theme continues, unfortunately the more we see, the worse it gets.
Animal print + cleavage overdose = Cougar alert.
No, you do not need to pick up your glasses (in this case you might actually want to leave them off!), as Tiana and Teira Madry take metallic frills and hands on hips poses to a new level (think Bond Girls minus a stylist).
Obviously Bleona Qereti didn't realise she was in the children's section of her favourite fashion store when she picked out this little ditty.
Andy lastly, Estelle takes away the award for the ensemble that looks like a diamond-encrusted bath towel.
