SUNSMART CELEBRITIES' BANGING BEACH BODIES

Stacey Keibler is George Clooney's latest squeeze. She has a banging body and the smarts to protect her face from the harsh sun.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has made a career as the quintessential English rose. Keeping that million dollar complexion means being careful on the beach.
Kim Kardashian isn't normally shy about putting her assets on show, but by the pool she stays chic in a black cover-up and sunglasses.
Like most celebs Hayden Panettiere loves a little holiday on a yacht. She's only 22 but she's smart enough to protect against the sun's fearsome aging effects.
Rihanna has far and away the sexiest sunsmart approach of any celebrity, she just wears her bikinis at night!
Michelle Rodriguez's star is definitely on the rise. Here she relaxes in Monte Carlo showing you can be sexy and sun smart.
Real Housewives of NY star has gone on to bigger and better things, she recently sold her Skinnygirl cocktail line for $120 million. We'd be smiling too!
Kristin Cavallari came to fame in MTV's 'The Hills', and no one makes covering up as sexy as Kristin!
Chloe Sevigny is the queen of the hipsters and a sunburn would definitely ruin her look! Here she is in Miami making sure she stays pale and interesting.
Paris Hilton was the original celebutante but she plans to reign for years to come. Keeping her face out of the sun will save a fortune in cosmetic surgery later...
Ginger Spice (aka Geri Halliwell) plays a round of mini-golf in billionaire playground Porto Cervo. She's slapped on a hat and glasses to protect her fair skin.
Playboy Bunny (and former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner) Holly Madison is sure to keep in the shade until she manages to hook another old millionaire!
Katie Holmes has a great body, but at the beach she's careful to set a good example to Suri and stay safe in the sun.
Annalynne McCord is the sexy young star of 90210. Her recent nude twitter incident suggests that she has no problem getting naked at home, but sensibly out in the sun she covers up.
Maria Menounos is a big star in the US as the TV host of 'Access Hollywood'. Luckily she always seems to find time in her busy schedule to frolic on the beach for photographers!
Vanessa Hudgens is only 23 but she'll be looking young for decades to come with her sensible approach to covering up when she's in the surf.
