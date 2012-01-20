RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

During her trip to Hawaii last week, Rihanna snapped some saucy and silly holiday pics, then shared them with her 12million Twitter fans. It wasn't long before we got our hands on them.
A girl's gotta keep fit, even when on vacation.
Rihanna and friend posing with a 'pirate' telescope.
Rihanna tweeted another pic of herself and friends enjoy the stunning weather and 'surf' in Hawaii.
Life is tough when you are a 23-year-old millionaire and megastar.
Rihanna poses provocatively while soaking up the sun on her island retreat.
Rihanna rocks a revealing silver bikini for her Hawaii 'self-photoshoot.' Front shot.
Back shot (for good measure).
Another one of the personal pics.
Bikini pictures aside, we are more than a little jealous about RiRi's holiday. Can we come next time?
