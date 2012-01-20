News

RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

1/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

During her trip to Hawaii last week, Rihanna snapped some saucy and silly holiday pics, then shared them with her 12million Twitter fans. It wasn't long before we got our hands on them.

Twitter.com

2/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

A girl's gotta keep fit, even when on vacation.

Getty Images

3/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Rihanna and friend posing with a 'pirate' telescope.

Twitter.com

4/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Rihanna tweeted another pic of herself and friends enjoy the stunning weather and 'surf' in Hawaii.

Twitter.com

5/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Life is tough when you are a 23-year-old millionaire and megastar.

Twitter.com

6/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Rihanna poses provocatively while soaking up the sun on her island retreat.

Twitter.com

7/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Rihanna rocks a revealing silver bikini for her Hawaii 'self-photoshoot.' Front shot.

Twitter.com

8/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Back shot (for good measure).

Twitter.com

9/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Another one of the personal pics.

Twitter.com

10/10 RIHANNA'S BIKINI-BOD BARING HOLIDAY SNAPS

Bikini pictures aside, we are more than a little jealous about RiRi's holiday. Can we come next time?

Twitter.com

