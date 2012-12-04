STARS WHO BLOW THEIR DOUGH

7/21 14 mouths to feed

Octomom is living proof that raising kids isn't cheap. She was forced to file bankruptcy after being unable to pay her bills anymore. She said at the time "I have had to make some very difficult decisions this year and Filing Chapter 7 was one of them. But I have to do what is best for my children and I need a fresh start." Octomom has made some even more questionable decisions since then, choosing instead of getting a steady job to dip into the seedy world of porn.

Getty Images