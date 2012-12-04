STARS WHO BLOW THEIR DOUGH

Despite being international superstars and masters in their field, many of today’s biggest names in Entertainment have experienced bankruptcy - or come close to it - as a result of excessive spending, nasty lawsuits or strange hobbies.
Hapless Gary Busey has just had his bankruptcy discharged but that is not the end of the actor's woes. He still owes almost $450,000 in taxes to the IRS that were not forgiven by the bankruptcy. Despite a long and successful acting career Busey struggles to make ends meet.
Elton John is thought of as one of the most financially successful stars in the world, but years of mad spending (including almost half a million dollars on fresh flowers in a 20 month period) saw him forced to file for bankruptcy in 2002. At the time Sir Elton was accruing debt at the startling rate of $2 million a month, including $400,000 a month on credit card bills. Hey big spender! Luckily for Elton his earning power has caught up with his spending and ten years on he's back on top.
Owning three castles, two islands, 50 cars, and a dinosaur skull worth $276,000 would send anyone into the poor house. But while Nicolas Cage has avoided filing for bankruptcy so far, the movie star has been constantly plagued by financial trouble due to his outrageous spending habits. An unpaid $14 million tax debt brought him within a hair's breadth of bankruptcy. He blames former business manager, Samuel Levin, for his fiscal woes, and in 2009 filed a $20 million lawsuit against Levin for damages. Levin counter-sued for $129,000 in un-paid services and proclaimed that Cage brought about his own financial ruin. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court.
Tragic Anna Nicole Smith had to file for bankruptcy in 1996 after being tapped out by a long-running lawsuit over her 90-year-old oil billionaire husband's estate after he died. Sadly Anna Nicole would also die before the lawsuit was ever settled.
Wesley Snipes went a step further than most on this list, ending up in prison for a three year stint as a result of his financial affairs being in a state of disarray. Snipes was accused with failing to pay taxes on almost $40 million of earnings from 1999 onwards. He won't be available again for acting gigs until July 2013 when he gets out of the big house...
Octomom is living proof that raising kids isn't cheap. She was forced to file bankruptcy after being unable to pay her bills anymore. She said at the time "I have had to make some very difficult decisions this year and Filing Chapter 7 was one of them. But I have to do what is best for my children and I need a fresh start." Octomom has made some even more questionable decisions since then, choosing instead of getting a steady job to dip into the seedy world of porn.
Gossip king, Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, ran up a world of credit card debt in college. He was more than $50,000 in the red when he filed for bankruptcy in 2005.
The former Duchess of York's financial troubles have been well-documented in the media, possibly being the first royal family member to seek bankruptcy protection. With debts reportedly amounting to $8 million, Fergie's desperate actions to raise money include trying to pawn off family heirlooms and in a massive publicity bungle, trying to sell access to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, to a reporter who was working undercover. Oops!
The foul-mouthed chef has had to close down a number of restaurants after the economic downturn cut into his empire's bottom line. With a reported $17 million in debt, the bank advised Ramsey to put his company into administration. For now, the colourful Chef has managed to avoid bankruptcy and has kept afloat thanks to his successful US television career.
Lady Gaga told British comic Stephen Fry during an interview for the Financial Times published Saturday that she "went bankrupt" during her Monster Ball tour due to the extraordinary costs associated with just being Gaga. She reportedly sunk millions into her costumes.
Infamous for that ferocious ear-chewing instance, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson won over $30 million in the boxing ring and had an estimated career income of $300 million. A lavish lifestyle though and claims of embezzlement and poor financial advice, saw him file for bankruptcy in 2003, whilst in the midst of a difficult divorce from ex-wife Robin Givens that was very much in the public spotlight.
Choosing NOT to star in a film was probably one of the worst decisions the actress ever made, the action of which left her way in the deep end. In 1993, Ms Basinger was forced to pay Main Line Picture a bank-breaking $8.1 million when she reneged on a verbal commitment to star in the film Boxing Helena. Desperate, she turned to selling her $20million investment home in her native Georgia and got only a measly $1 million for it. However, she managed to score a successful appeal and out-of-court settlement, and went on to her career-defining role in L.A Confidential a few years later.
The "Unforgettable" Grammy- Award winning songstress recently performed a string of successful concerts in Sydney at the Opera House, but daughter of legendary jazz singer, Nat King Cole, had not fared so well in the past. Pulled under by a heroin and crack cocaine addiction and with her finances in a mess, she declared herself bankrupt in 1997.
Before her hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" came out, Ms Lauper was in a group called Blue Angel that really wasn’t having much. The band broke up after a record flopped and their manager at the time sued them for $80,000. Lauper was forced to declare herself in the red in 1980 but recovered quickly with chart successes, becoming an '80s icon.
"Hammertime!" turned into crunch time for '90s baggy-panted rap star MC Hammer at the peak of his fame. Racking up some of the decade's biggest charting musical success came with a price that included a substantial entourage and payroll to match. He reportedly paid over $500,000 a month to a staff of 300 people and in 1996, had accumulated $4.1 million in debt. He filed for bankruptcy with debts that included $500,000 in attorney fees, $110,000 to his decorator and $100,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service.
The 'Sexual Healing' singer was forced to file for bankruptcy in the '70s after forking out $600 000 in royalties from his next album, Here, My Dear, in a divorce settlement to his ex-wife. He continued to struggle in his last years with tax and drug problems, after moving to Europe to avoid the US Internal Revenue Service.
The former child star has been plagued with lifelong financial problems due to health issues and poor money management. A 1993 lawsuit payment also carved a chunk out of his amassed tv fortune for "Diff’rent Strokes." Having once earned $70,000 per episode, he found himself filing for bankruptcy in 1999. In recent times, he’s been seen still struggling with debt in the tens of thousands, and has mounted a lawsuit against his parents, who he claim robbed his estate of $1 million.
The Trump may be all about the money, but the real estate magnate's extravagant lifestyle has seen him in the financial dumps more than once. He's had a string of corporate bankruptcies with his casinos - four times to be exact - in 1991, 1992, 2004 and 2009. Fortunately, he has his TV show and the rest of his real estate empire to help him stay afloat financially.
Despite being a country music living legend with over 50 million records sold, Willie Nelson is no stranger to debt. Known as a big spender with a generous heart, and weighed down with an entourage to rival MC Hammer's, the country superstar's finances caught up to him in the late 90s. In 1997, the government seized his gold records, Texas ranch and bank accounts to pay off $16.7 million in back taxes. In true American "pick-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps" fashion though, Nelson raised funds to settle his debts by becoming a spokesperson for Taco Bell and releasing a new album with the tongue-in-cheek title, "The IRS Tapes: Who Will Buy My Memories?"
The Godfather trilogy auteur and winner of five Academy Awards, Coppola was $300,000 in debt before the first Godfather movie came out. From that, he was able to make a comeback but lightning struck twice, when his 1982 film, "One from the Heart", tanked and he was forced to start bankruptcy proceedings. Some borrowed money from his mama set him up in the wine trade though, and from there he made his recovery.
