Stars are often described as being 'fake,' or 'plastic,' but the creation of celebrity dolls takes those descriptions to a whole new level.
The late Amy Winehouse proved you don't have to look like Barbie to have a doll modelled after you. The checkered dress and red 'Blake' heart are Amy all over.
For Charles and Diana's wedding we collected china and tea-towels, for Kate and Wills wedding it's Barbie memorabilia. Now every young girl can re-live the Kate and Wills wedding kiss in their own doll-house!
Heck, even without a doll modelled in her image, Nicki Minaj looks like a children's toy! Her candy-floss pink hair, smooth olive skin and big hazel eyes were captured perfectly by the company who manufactured her doll; Barbie.
That swimsuit shot helped project actress Farah Fawcett into superstardom, after it sold over 12 million copies. After the star's death in 2009, a collector's edition Barbie was brought out by Mattel to honour the beauty.
Well at least they got the abs right! Peter Andre's mini me goes shirtless rain or shine.
Who could forget B's performance in the three-times Grammy winning hit; 'Single Ladies?' Not us! Beyonce's booty shakin' body just had to be remembered in Barbie form, so that all of her fans could recreate the iconic dance moves (whether in person or through the doll).
Lady Gaga often looks like a doll with her crazy closet collaborations, but when designer Lu Wei Kang was let loose on Barbie, he paid tribute to the singer's most famous hair style.
Even Country Music's royal couple were immortalised in plastic! But we have to say, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw look more like Barbie and Ken than any couple we've ever seen in the flesh!
It's 80's pop icon Cher in her rock-star finery! Cher, if we had to choose a celebrity Barbie to put on our shelf, we'd say: "I got you babe."
Of course the most celebrated blonde actress to ever walk the earth has to have her own doll! With her image already on posters, coffee mugs, t-shirts, Warhol paintings and almost every other product you can think of, it was only a matter of time.
Angelina Jolie's iconic Lara Croft character was made available for everyone to play with. It even came complete with Ange's ample assets, almond-shaped eyes and those full lips. We just hope this one stays out of the toy stores.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s Twilight characters came to haunt every home once these plastic versions appeared.
Just like Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sells herself as a toy for adults, with her video clips often filled with fantastical locations and themes. Thus, it was a natural progression into the world of Barbie.
Now we can all stare into Zac Efron's bright blue eyes as his doll version has the same sparkling peepers.
Justin Bieber is a household name and thanks to this replica, he can also be a household item.
>Lindsay Lohan's red headed doll was part of toy manufacturer Mattel's My Scene line. We hate to say it but Lindsay could take some style advice from her doll.
One Direction may have only released three singles but their fans were thirsty for more of the boys, which meant doll versions were a must.
David Tennant's Dr Who doll boasts almost identical features from his piercing stare to super straight nose, this is better than a wax work!
The only similarity between Vanessa Hudgens and her doll is that they are both very pretty!