Chris Brown and Rihanna

12/14 Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

Paul McCartney could do no wrong in the eyes of the public. He was a much loved widower after his very highly regarded first wife, Linda McCartney, had died when he met anti-landmine campaigner Heather Mills. She seemed on the face of it a great match, a woman as public spirited and charitable as Linda had been. But it turned out that Heather was not quite the woman Paul had thought and after marrying things quickly went south. Among revelations published in UK newspapers were the facts that Heather had previously worked as an escort and had lied about being given the 'Outstanding Young Person of the Year' Award (it turned out that no such award existed) as well as making numerous accusations against McCartney. The judge in their divorce hearing said Heather was "not just inconsistent and inaccurate but also less than candid", and overall a "less than impressive witness."

Getty Images