The news last week that Chris Brown and Rihanna have collaborated on her new album had a lot of jaws on the floor around Tinseltown. It has barely been three years since Chris Brown was convicted of beating Rihanna. Then just last year Chris Brown lost his temper and smashed a window in the 'Good Morning America' studios after being asked a question about the assault. The general consensus seems to be that Rihanna is mad to be courting her abuser, we just hope she knows what she's doing!
With Whitney's recent tragic death, she and Bobby Brown will now probably go down as one of showbusiness' all-time most troubled partnerships. It's hard to reconcile the fresh faced 22-year-old Whitney circa "How Will I Know?" with the sad figure that she would become, and Bobby has come to be seen as inextricably linked with that decline into alcoholism and drug abuse.
Sharon and Ozzy Osborne have lasted 30 years - that is three life-times by Hollywood's standards! However back in the 80's their relationship could well have been compared to Chris and Rihanna’s. Drugs, alcohol and violence plagued the early years of the marriage, with the couple often "beating" each other. Ozzy once knocked out Sharon's front teeth, and on another occasion she threw a full bottle of scotch at his head. In August 1989 Ozzy tried to kill Sharon in a drug and alcohol fueled rage, but - call her crazy - Sharon stayed with Ozzy as he underwent in an intensive rehabilitation regime to tackle his addictions.
Thankfully no abuse was reported between singers Jessica Simpson and John Mayer at the end of their nine month fling in 2006, however Jess was reportedly furious when John revealed:
“That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren't good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me... Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm..." John had obviously never heard the saying; don't kiss and tell.
Amy Winehouse's death last year at only 27 was the culmination of years of hard-living. Her father Mitch Winehouse blamed her ex-husband Blake for introducing Amy to drugs in a CNN interview after her death, 'I was sickened and I did everything in my power to stop the relationship. But she loved Blake.'
Eminem's turbulent relationship with his wife Kim is one of rap's best documented and most graphically described feuds. This is thanks in no small part to Eminem's disturbingly violent hit song about her entitled 'Kim'. In the song he fantasises about killing her, and reportedly Kim attempted suicide after seeing him perform the song live in 2000. Perhaps most shockingly is the fact that after divorcing his wife a first time in 2001 they reconciled and were remarried in 2006. Unsurprisingly the second marriage lasted only a matter of months and resulted in a second divorce. Hopefully these two will be much happier without one another!
Long before there was Whitney and Bobby and Rihanna and Chris and Kim and Eminem the world's most famous bad news couple was Ike and Tina Turner. Ike and Tina were a successful double act through the 1960s and 70s, but behind closed door Ike was an extremely abusive and controlling husband. Tina finally got the courage to leave Ike in the late 1970s and found herself practically destitute surviving on food stamps. Amazingly Tina was able to make a phenomenal comeback in the 1980s, by which time she was already in her forties, with hit albums like 'Private Dancer'. The relationship between Ike and Tina is gruellingly revealed in the hit film 'What's love got to do with it'.
Kate Moss and Pete Doherty were Britain's most Rock n Roll couple during the course of their relationship. Living the high life and burning the candle at both ends these two blazed a controversial trail across the celebrity scene. Doherty became the poster boy for bad behaviour and was arrested and appeared in court more times than we can count. In his defence Doherty has said since they broke up "I was a bit unhinged at that time. The drugs. The thing is, she knew from day one when we began our relationship that I was using very heavily. She knew that. So, you can't suddenly turn around and say, 'You've got to stop all that.'" Luckily for Kate she has now moved on and married slightly more wholesome rocker, Jamie Hince.
LiLo has had her share of troubles (and then some) but her relationship with Samantha Ronson seemed to bring out all her worst tendencies. There was the hard partying and rumoured drug use coupled with claims that Lindsay was only in it for the publicity. However if her passionate tweets are anything to go by Lindsay was genuinely upset when they eventually broke up ,"Being cheated on does wonders to you. I’m doing this publicly because u&ur friends call People [magazine]. So you win, you broke my heart. Now go away. I loved you.'
With quite possibly the weirdest wedding party in recorded history it seemed from the beginning that maybe these two were in it for the attention. The only couple at the wedding weirder than the best man and maid of honour, Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor, were the bride and groom themselves (and that is really saying something). When the groom kissed the bride it was described by one guest as looking like 'drowning man eating a watermelon'. Then there was the fact that David Gest was the world's biggest collector of Judy Garland (Liza's dead mother) memorabilia. When the marriage inevitably fell apart the fight got very dirty with Gest accusing Minnelli of spousal abuse, sexual harassment and of giving him herpes. The judge presiding over the case referred to their behaviour as "whiny garbage", adding: "It's undignified and it will stop."
Mel Gibson has had the worst press of perhaps any actor in Hollywood in the last 10 years, due to his drunk driving and anti-Semitic rants. But things got a whole lot worse for him when he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, and mother of his child, aspiring pop star Oksana Grigorieva. She happened to tape the conversations which achieved the impossible goal of making Mel look even more nuts than anyone had imagined. Amongst other things he threatens to murder her and tells Oksana that she had deserved it when he hit her adding "You need a f**cking bat in the side of the head. Alright, how about that?"
Paul McCartney could do no wrong in the eyes of the public. He was a much loved widower after his very highly regarded first wife, Linda McCartney, had died when he met anti-landmine campaigner Heather Mills. She seemed on the face of it a great match, a woman as public spirited and charitable as Linda had been. But it turned out that Heather was not quite the woman Paul had thought and after marrying things quickly went south. Among revelations published in UK newspapers were the facts that Heather had previously worked as an escort and had lied about being given the 'Outstanding Young Person of the Year' Award (it turned out that no such award existed) as well as making numerous accusations against McCartney. The judge in their divorce hearing said Heather was "not just inconsistent and inaccurate but also less than candid", and overall a "less than impressive witness."
Unlike many of the other couples featured here these two are still together. In fact they were so desperate for attention from the media that they attempted to fake a divorce to try and drum up interest in their fading careers. This was after other gambits, like Heidi undergoing an extreme plastic surgery makeover, failed. These two are a terrible influence on each other, it's hard to tell which one is more desperate for fame!
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had one of the most public and turbulent marriages Rock 'n' Roll around. There was the sex tape, numerous break-ups and reconciliations and ultimately a divorce. However even after the divorce Pamela admitted to hooking up with Tommy Lee. There was even the accusation by Pamela that she had contracted Hepatitis from Tommy Lee as a result of sharing a tattoo needle. In 2006 Pammy finally claimed to have moved on "It's been sad and lonely and frustrating ... I've raised my kids alone in hope of a miracle. Well my miracle came and went. And came back and back because he knew that I'd wake up one day and realize that I was waiting for nothing."
