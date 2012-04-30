2/18 Victoria Beckham's Range Rover

What does a former pop singer and fashion designer know about luxury SUVs? We'd imagine not much aside from riding in them, but Beckham designed a limited edition model that retails for $129,000. Features include rose gold accents, mohair floor mats, and a hand-sewn leather wallet to hold the owner's manual. "It would be hard to pinpoint exactly where the inspiration came from," Beckham said at the release in Beijing. "It's just what I like, that's the bottom line. I don't try to be too technical about it... It's what feels real to me." Wow, our realities are sooo different.

Range Rover