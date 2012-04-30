With the news of Victoria Beckham's new custom Range Rover we had to stop and think: just how far-fetched are these celebrity products getting? We've rounded up the most absurd, offensive and downright bizarre items ever hawked by stars. Check them out in our slideshow.
Getty Images/Hulk Hogan
What does a former pop singer and fashion designer know about luxury SUVs? We'd imagine not much aside from riding in them, but Beckham designed a limited edition model that retails for $129,000. Features include rose gold accents, mohair floor mats, and a hand-sewn leather wallet to hold the owner's manual. "It would be hard to pinpoint exactly where the inspiration came from," Beckham said at the release in Beijing. "It's just what I like, that's the bottom line. I don't try to be too technical about it... It's what feels real to me." Wow, our realities are sooo different.
Range Rover
At this point KISS might be as well known for their merchandise as their music. For the truly die-hard fan who "wants to rock and roll all night and party every day" the group has created the perfect send-off: a kiss casket. Sadly you'll have to scour eBay for this no-longer-produced item, but back in the day they sold for $4,700.
kissonline.com
The heiress loves to slap her name on any product, but this scrapbooking supplies set from 2009 has to be the worst. As the reality star once said, "I love scrapbooking, being creative is hot!" For some reason we can't picture her staying home on Friday nights making craft projects. Get yours on Amazon for $19.99!
Amazon/Getty Images
After a long night of partying, this "Jersey Shore" star just wants to cuddle up at home in her giant slippers. They're also available in leopard-print. Now that Snooki is pregnant she may never take them off. So they might be hellaciously ugly, but at least Snooki proudly wears her own product. Gotta give the girl that.
Getty Images
When we think of Rocky Balboa the first thing we think of pudding. OK, maybe it's not. But this is special pudding packed with protein. Yup, just eat this pudding and you will kick some butt! No wonder it's discontinued.
Instone
We haven't heard from Nelly in a while, so he must have stopped drinking this Pimp Juice. C'mon dude! Don't you still want to be a pimp? And degrade women? And drink a disgusting energy drink?! Us neither.
Fillmore Street Brewery
The "Ghostbursters" star not only believes in ghosts, but also in the legend of the 13 crystal heads. (See his website or the latest Indiana Jones movie for details.) And he's apparently a fan of the other type of spirits too! Aykroyd's vodka is quadruple distilled and filtered through Herkimer diamonds, and while pricey it sells well. We think it's because of the cool bottle.
crystalheadvodka.com
These twin stars became millionaires overnight because of product endorsements you never knew existed like this Aquafresh toothpaste. It came out in 2003 and only cost $2.77 a tube but this stuff adds up!
Aquafresh
Last year rumours swirled that Lady Gaga's signature fragrance would smell like blood and semen. She went on the "Kyle and Jackie O" radio show to clarify. "Actually the perfume smells like an expensive hooker," she said. "I wanted to extract sort of the feeling and sense of blood and semen from molecular structures, so that's where [the rumours] came from and that is in the perfume but it doesn't smell like that." Supposedly her own blood was used. How... festive. Coty will launch the fragrance later this year.
Getty Images
Before her mega-successful clothing empire, and immediately following her brain cell-destroying reality show "Newlyweds," Simpson launched a line of lip glosses, whipped body cream, fragrances, and body wash that smelled and tasted like candy and baked goods. Too sweet, too much. We're glad it's gone forever.
Dessert Beauty
After showing up wasted on "The View" from gulping down too many limoncellos, the actor decided to endorse a product he's quite fond of. It's produced and bottled in Sorrento Italy and sells for $25 a bottle. Bizarre, but the hilarious ad makes us want to try it.
Harbrew Imports, Ltd.
We're not sure why the fallen starlet once synonymous with orange skin felt she should launch a fake tanner in 2009, (or name it after her favourite digits spelled incorrectly) but the spray-on product is still around, so hey. Maybe people really like the Oompa Loompa look.
Getty Images
The wrestler is a merchandising machine with his own grill, his own energy drink, and microwavable Hulkster cheeseburgers, but his weirdest product by far was canned Pastamania. Hulk-U's and Hulk-a-Roos were available in grocery stores and in 1995 Hulk opened a Pastamania restaurant in Minnesota's Mall of America. It closed less than a year later. We can't imagine why.
Hulk Hogan
The guitarist launched a line of shoes for ladies in 2005 that hoped to "reflect the same passion, artistry, and energy generated by legendary rock icon Carlos Santana's music." We're not sure who's actually designing the footwear, but the line has been successful and is sold at department stores, Zappos.com, and carlosshoes.com from around $50 to $150.
carlosshoes.com
In his heyday, the Rolling Stones former bassist supposedly slept with 1,000 women. His third marriage in 1993 actually stuck so he needed a new hobby. As it turns out, it's treasure hunting. For $194 + tax you can join him in looking for gold and own perhaps the weirdest celebrity item ever.
billwymandetector.com
Per the product's official website, "Steven Seagal's Lightning Bolt energy drinks are as unique as the man who created it." Supposedly the drink also "holds untold natural power." We can't guarantee you'll master martial arts or grow an impressive ponytail, but you can pick up a can in over 60 countries and see for yourself.
UP NEXT: Hulk Hogan wants his 'naked ass' off the internet...
lightningdrink.com