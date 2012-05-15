WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

7/15 Kristen 'sheer disaster' Stewart

Kristen Stewart attempted the ‘sheer’ dress at the World Premiere of 'Snow White and the Huntsman' in London on May 14. While we appreciate the risky choice, the different layers of material completely hide Stewart’s slim-lined bod. Also, is it just us or does Kristen appear to be taking the ‘vampire’ look too far? Smile lady!

Getty Images