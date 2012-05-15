WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!

From eye-popping ensembles, to over-sized frocks and ghoulish locks, we dig up the biggest ‘whoopsie daisies’ in fashion for this week.
Getty Images
Perhaps KP is in delayed mourning for her 14 month marriage to Russell Brand, because she showed up to the NARM Music Biz Awards dinner party in California looking rather dark.
Getty Images
Thanks to his experience in the media world Perez Hilton knows the key to getting attention fast; nudity. Hey, if Rihanna, Katy Perry, Dita Vin Tesse, Kim Kardashian, and the majority of the female population in LA do it, why not the Queen of Gossip too?
Getty Images
Shock of shocks! Is Drew Barrymore having twins, or perhaps triplets? According to this unflattering over-sized dress she is! The mum-to-be was spotted at the New York City Ballet's 2012 Spring Gala with partner Will Kopelman on May 10.
Getty Images
The King and Queen of Ego arrived at The Bay in Toronto to celebrate the Canadian debut of Kim’s jewellery line, Belle Noel, on May 10. However, it wasn’t Kim’s stunning gold necklace that caught our eye, but her lack of ‘under shoulder boulder holder.’ Knowing Kim, this was probably a strategic move.
Getty Images
Is that really ‘Warrior’ star Tom Hardy? We can barely identify his face underneath that mass of facial hair! He must be filming ‘Lawless,’ or ‘Mad Max,’ the beard is fitting for either!
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart attempted the ‘sheer’ dress at the World Premiere of 'Snow White and the Huntsman' in London on May 14. While we appreciate the risky choice, the different layers of material completely hide Stewart’s slim-lined bod. Also, is it just us or does Kristen appear to be taking the ‘vampire’ look too far? Smile lady!
Getty Images
Hillary Swank’s long list of movie credentials is among the most memorable in the biz, but unfortunately her fashion choices are not. This sleek white number worn to the The 5th Annual Joyful Revolution Gala in NYC was pleasant – we’ll give it that – but we couldn’t help but yawn. Give us something to talk about Hillary!
Getty Images
Really, what is the world coming to that women today can justify attending black tie events in little more than a few pieces of tape strategically placed over their nether regions? Micaela Schaefer wore this ensemble to the 'Men In Black 3' premiere in Germany.
Getty Images
English singer Neon Hitch adds to the fancy and flair at Wango Tango on May 12 in California. This outfit is so fugly it’s fabulous, but will she regret it in a few years time?
Getty Images
Grandmothers, hold on to your embroidery! Ever since starring in blockbuster ‘The Hunger Games,’ Elizabeth Banks has rocked some rather surprising and kooky looks. We want to like this one – we really do! – but the word ‘odd’ just escapes through our lips.
Getty Images
English singer-songwriter Paloma Faith is known for her unconventional hair styling, and the 26 year-old stayed true to form at the Sony Radio Academy Awards on May 14. Our only concern is that her hair looks like it is trying to eat her face.
Getty Images
We love tough- as-nails Jada Pinkett-Smith, but the lime green dress she wore to the 'Men In Black 3' premiere in Spain has us feeling nauseous. The asymmetric line wouldn’t suit anyone, and the colour makes the piece look a lot cheaper than it’s probably worth.
Getty Images
This is a tough one. The neckline is bold and beautiful, but overall this gown reminds us of a shimmering beach towel. Better luck next time Debra!
Getty Images
Wrong, wrong, wrong! Singer/songwriter Karen 'Rabbit' Tucker could have looked smokin’ hot if she had changed three aspects of her outfit; 1. The hideously long tassels on her clutch, 2. Her leopard print corset top (which looks like something out of Fran Fine’s lingerie drawer), and 3. That fluro nail polish. Ick.
UP NEXT: Chris Hemsworth talks about new daughter...
Getty Images