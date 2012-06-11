News

STARS WHO MARRIED YOUNG

1/21 STARS WHO MARRIED YOUNG

Like Miley and Liam, these celebrities were itching to get married to the love of their life as soon as possible!

Getty Images/ Wire Images

2/21 Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Well they're on the way to tying the knot. The 19 year old 'Hannah Montana' star, Miley, is certainly growing up fast! The 22-year-old Australian actor proposed to Cyrus on May 31 with a 3.5-carat diamond, according to People magazine.

Getty Images

3/21 Olivia Wilde & Tao Ruspoli

When she was 19, Olivia Wilde married into royalty, literally! Her hubby, Tao Ruspoli,is the son of an Italian prince, and the pair even lived in castle together for the course of their marriage. That's where the fairy tale ends though, with the actress filing for divorce in 2011.

4/21 Macaulay Culkin & Rachel Miner

After achieving emancipation from his parents, the 'Home Alone' star married his teen sweetheart, actress Rachel Miner, when they were both just 17. Such youthful wedding bliss was short-lived though-they lasted 2 years.

Getty Images

5/21 Kevin Jonas

This Jonas brother found his dream girl, Danielle Deleasa, and married her at 19 years of age. The pair seem happily settled into marital life.

Wire Images

6/21 Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller

The smouldering British actor was Angelina's first husband, whom she married in 1996 when she was 20. They seperated a year later, and finalised their divorce in 1999, however they remain great friends.

Getty Images

7/21 Drew Barrymore

Drew's wild past included getting engaged at 16 to Leyland Hayward. They didn't make it down the aisle, but three years later, Drew did make the trip with bartender, Jeremy Thomas. Having only known each for six weeks probably accounts for why they divorced less than a year later.

Film Magic

8/21 Kate Hudson & Christopher Robinson

Kate like her (only good) character in 'Amost Famous' is a bit of a famous groupie- she loves the musos! Now having a baby with Matt Bellamy from Muse, when she was 21, Kate had htiched her wagon to Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes! They have an 8 yr old son, Ryder.

Wire Images

9/21 Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson first slipped a wedding band on her finger when she was 18 and husband, James DeBarge, was 21.

Getty Images

10/21 Solange Knowles

Solange was knocked up in the family way soon after marrying college football player, Daniel Smith, when she was 17. Knowles and Smith split in 2007.

Wire Images

11/21 Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

After crashing Reese's 21st birthday party, it wasn't long before Ryan Phillippe was taking his 23 year old 'Cruel Intentions' co-star down the aisle in 1999. They seperated in 2006.

Getty Images

12/21 Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

Our Nic married Tom Cruise in 1990 when she was just 23.

Getty Images

13/21 Winona Ryder & Johnny Depp

Ah young love. Yep, these two hotties were engaged to be married a mere five months after they met in 1989 at a Hollywod party. broke up in 1993 because Winona’s father said "at 19, Winona is too young to marry."

Getty Images

14/21 Patrick Dempsey

McDreamy married actress and acting coach, Rocky Parker, in 1987 when he was 21 and she was 36. Guess breaking one taboo wasn't enough for them because she also happened to be his best friend's mother! You can't make this stuff up! Their marriage lasted for 7 years before ending in 1994.

Wire Images

15/21 Kim Kardashian

Surprise! Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries wasn't her first marital experience. get this, at the age of 20 she eloped to Las Vegas with record producer, Damon Thomas. Guess Kim's just gotten more impatient with age because the first time she tied the knot, it lasted four full years!

Getty Images

16/21 Tom Hanks

Caught up in the heady passion of young love, Tom Hanks married his first wife, Samantha Lewes when he was just 22. It didn't last, with Tom leaving his wife almost a decade later.

Wire Images

17/21 Evan Rachel Wood & Marilyn Manson

Just one month after on-again-off-again lovers Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood reconciled, the shock rocker proposed to the 22-year-old actress -- and she said "yes"! Her parents must be delighted.

Getty Images

18/21 Harrison Ford

This leading man married his first wife, Mary Marquardt, at the tender age of 21.

Getty Images

19/21 Dolly Parton

Wedding bells were ringing for Dolly from a young age. She married Carl Thomas Dean when she was 19 and the two have stayed together her entire career. In 2011, they celebrated their 45th anniversary.

Getty Images

20/21 Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

'The Hills' couple are constantly on/off. The pair first got engaged when Heidi was 21 and Spencer 26.

Getty Images

21/21 Frances Bean Cobain

Having famous musician dads and getting engaged at 19 is where the similarities between Cobain and Cyrus end. Frances' beau is indie rock singer,Isaiah Silva, who she had been dating for over a year before announcing their news on Facebook with a change of relationship status to 'engaged'.

Getty Images

