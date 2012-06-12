News

CELEBRITIES CAUGHT IN HAIR ROLLERS

1/20 CELEBRITIES CAUGHT IN HAIR ROLLERS

It's worse than wearing your ugg boots out in public, but these stars don't seem to think so. Could the odd hair curler or two be the new headband? Click through to see which celebrities rolled up to the challenge!

2/20 Katie Price

Tired of making her chest the constant centre of attention, Katie has recently taken to wearing hair rollers out in public, wrapping her hair up in a massive bouffant in order to attract the paps on the street...

Film Magic

3/20 Gisele Bundchen

Strike a pose! Major quiff forming there- with the right wind at your back you could probably surf it.

Getty Images

4/20 Carmen Electra and Eva Longoria

Both actresses have rolled up to the challenge, and seem pretty happy in anticipation of those big bouncy curls! Kudos to Eva for colour matching too.

5/20 Angelina Jolie

In a bathrobe and hair rollers? It's not how the fiercely elegant Angelina normally presents herself, but even on set for 2005's "The Good Shephard" the Queen of Hollywood retains her regal bearing.

Wire Images

6/20 Katie Price

...and in front of the cameras too. Last time we checked, hair rollers were definitely a no-no for the red carpet. But so was Katie really.

Getty Images

7/20 Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl is a bit embarrassed about being rolled out and about in NYC in broad daylight! Wonder what the style mavens at Chanel are thinking about their poster girl's wild locks.

Wire Images

8/20 Kate Upton

The blonde bombshell is all 50s glam backstage at a New York swimwear fashion show, with those tight curls and red lippy.

Getty Images

9/20 Carey Mulligan

The elfin actress is ducking into her trailer and out of sight, but too late! We got you in your curlers.

10/20 Megan Fox

Wouldn't you want to be wrapped up in Megan Fox's hair? It's definitely not au naturel but at least she brazenly shows it. Her fab, swishy locks in "Friends with Kids" is all down to the hard work of these rollers!

11/20 Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Roll up roll up for the Kylie and Kendall show! The younger sisters of the Kardashians aren't afraid to let their roots show working on an LA set, posting these candids of their hair bound up in rollers to their Instagram account. 14 yr old Kylie even takes a forklift for a spin.

Instagram

12/20 Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine normally exudes Hollywood glam, but not in that pouffy hair-rolled up-do!

13/20 Elle McPherson and Mischa Barton

Ladies,look closely- this is how you achieve the 'Beautiful Life' . Your perfectly coiffed mass of curls doesn't stop your show from being axed though.

14/20 Diane Keaton

The veteran actress knows all the tricks of the trade, but perhaps getting snapped in public with your Lady Gaga hairdo is a misstep from Annie Hall?

Wire Images

15/20 Sharon Stone

Our basic instinct is to run. Far far away from the hair-roller wearing, pouffy-parka strutting actress.

16/20 Christina Aguilera

The pop diva has a tight helmet of hair on- ain't no other man but her hairdresser touching these curls!

Getty Images

17/20 Heidi Klum

7, 8, 9 rollers? The supermodel's got every strand tightly wrapped. Prepare for some major curls to be launched once those babies are taken out.

Wire Images

18/20 Kelly Osbourne

Kelly's sporting a crop of wheat-gold curls backstage at a NYC fashion show.

19/20 Fergie

I'd look glum and want to hide my face too if i'd worn these 'hair accessories' out of the house.

20/20 Daisy Lowe

The model and daughter of rocker, Gavin Rossdale seems to have inherited her dad's wild ways. Showing up with your hair half done to a fashion fundraising party? Shocking behaviour!

