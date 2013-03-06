CELEBRITY BROMANCES

3/18 Jay Z and Kanye

Modern music's holy trinity is Bey, Jay and 'Ye (eff off Kim). After their 'Watch the Throne' collaboration, Jay and 'Ye in particular are riding high on a wave of critical acclaim, commercial success and just mutual admiration and affection for each other. The two aren't afraid of splashing a little PDA around, and us Hypers certainly appreciate some man-hugging. Especially when those involved are bonding in a moment of "Aw jeez man we so famous and rich" solidarity. Plus with Jay Z's prank interruption of Kanye at the BET Awards, we know this friendship's solid. Anyone else and 'Ye would have blown his top.

Getty Images