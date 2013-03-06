I love you man! We take a look at the hottest male BFFs right now. From Brad and George to Harry and Louis, check out these stars who are bros for life!
This has to be one of the weirdest celebrity bromances of all time. Former basketball playing badboy Dennis Rodman and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Recently Rodman was raving to anyone who would listen about Kim saying that the head of one of the most oppressive regimes in the world is "a great guy".
Modern music's holy trinity is Bey, Jay and 'Ye (eff off Kim). After their 'Watch the Throne' collaboration, Jay and 'Ye in particular are riding high on a wave of critical acclaim, commercial success and just mutual admiration and affection for each other. The two aren't afraid of splashing a little PDA around, and us Hypers certainly appreciate some man-hugging. Especially when those involved are bonding in a moment of "Aw jeez man we so famous and rich" solidarity. Plus with Jay Z's prank interruption of Kanye at the BET Awards, we know this friendship's solid. Anyone else and 'Ye would have blown his top.
This British pair in their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Watson in the BBC drama series 'Sherlock' are an absolute delight. The lads have a great working relationship and that chemistry definitely shows on-screen through their trademark fiery banter and witty repartee. Despite the Holmes and Watson relationship being a strictly platonic friendship, executive producer and co-creator Steven Moffat, in a sly wink to its modern day context, regularly includes jokes about their on-off-screen bromance.
These two leading men are the anchors of the Hollywood A -list, churning out well-shot, well-received dramatic films year after year, all while being the most dashing, beautiful specimen on the red carpet. It's no wonder the two alpha males are besties, having first gravitated towards each other on the set of Oceans Eleven. And while his pal is happily settled down, we bet George has the best wingman in Brad. Not that he would need one though..come on, he's GEORGE FREAKIN' CLOONEY!
"Oh Brad. You're just so dreamy."
Physically there's no comparison. But the two stars of "21 Jump Street" were the breakout ultimate bromance of 2012, and Tatum even let slip that they went skinny dipping in Miami together one time! It's what bros do apparently, and now we're super jealous of Jonah. Channing Tatum in the buff...
'TROY AND ABED IN THE MORNNNNING!' The most lovable comedic pairing on TV, the 'Community' stars are your go-to wisecracking, spanish-rapping, blanket fort-building guys of pop culture. And they have the sweeeetest man-lovin' not-so-secret handshake. That's a bromance right there.
Will Smith has repeatedly come out defending his fellow movie star Scientologist friend , calling him, "one of the greatest spirits that I’ve ever met – someone who is committed to making the world better."
All the One Direction boys are good mates, but hearthrob, Harry and pretty boy, Louis are especially close. The proffessed BFFs even live together! Bet that's one bachelor's pad popular with the ladies.
But oh oh. Seems like not all is well in paradise, and Louis has a rival for Harry's affections. Breakout British music darling, Ed Sheeran has come onto the scene recently. Apparently he and Harry are bosum buds, spending many weekends together hanging out and jamming (and practicing crooning their sweet nothings to the ladies).
These two macho men built their brotherhood on the dying embers of their previous relationships, (McConaughey with Penelope Cruz and Armstrong with Sheryl Crow) but rekindled the flames for their own one instead. With their mutual love of staying fit and looking hot sans shirt, this is certainly one healthy friendship. Bonus: They're not afraid of showing some man-lovin in public either!
They're the gold standard. The pair every other brotherhood looks up to. The benchmark. Life-long friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck feature in each others childhoods, films and A-lister lives. Having written 'Good Will Hunting' and winning the Academy Awards for it more than ten years ago, the best pals are still going strong, having gone through high-profile relationships (J.Lo) and career blockbusters (The Bourne Trilogy) by each other's side. Now both happily settled down with 'ballooning' families (they each have two kids), this golden friendships looks like one for the ages.
Ryan goes in for the fistbump and...gets shutdown. Burn!
The entire world and your nanna has a crush on Ryan Gosling, but Ryan's only got eyes for his Drive director, Nicolas Winding Refn. Gosling and Refn got along so well that their mutual love for each other just overflowed into the public arena. Both men weren't shy of showing their manly affection for each other in the publicity for 'Drive' last year, and this was especially the case at the Cannes Film Festival aka 'The Gosling Lovefest'. See above for Exhibit A.
Nemeses on screen, joined at the hip off it. We think the shirt says it all.
Oh we could sing their praises, but we'll leave these Glee triple-threats to do that about each other themselves. whether it's just some dude time together fishing, cruising around LA or "slapping the bass" , there's no doubt that they enjoy each other's company.
Budding bromances seen courtside are always very promising. From John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell's passionate embrace at a 2011 Lakes game to Dustin Hoffman and Jason Bateman's er, passionate embrace at a Lakers game, to the Biebz and Jaden Smith sighting, Tobey and Leo have been seen twice together at this popular date spot. No doubt all that on-screen time in 'The Great Gatsby' has strengthened the bond too.
