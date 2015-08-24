3/12 EXPLODING STARS

Though anger management courses were part of Chris Brown's sentence after he plead guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009, clearly he could use a few more sessions as he's had several violent outbursts in the years since. In March 2011, the R&B star made an appearance on 'Good Morning America,' where co-anchor Robin Roberts dared to question him about the Rihanna incident. Enraged, Brown stormed off after his performance and smashed the window in his dressing room. "I'm so over people bringing this past s**t up!!! Yet we praise Charlie Sheen and other celebs for their bulls**t," he tweeted. In February 2012, the 24-year-old turned to Twitter again to rail against those who were rather vocal about their disappointment when he won the Grammy for Best R&B Album. "HATE ALL U WANT BECUZ I GOT A GRAMMY Now! That's the ultimate F**** OFF!" Most recently, Brown’s temper flared once more when his crew got into a brawl with fellow hip-hop artist Drake and his entourage at a NYC nightclub, injuring several innocent bystanders. Though his rep maintains that Drake started the fight, which was rumored to be over Rihanna, Brown doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of love for the rapper either. On his new track, “Game Don’t Like,” Brown alludes to the New York scuffle and Drake’s album, Take Care: "One on one, what you scared bruh? Huh, matter of fact, Take Care bruh."

