Exploding Stars

Alec Baldwin is a talented actor, and one of "SNL's" funniest guest hosts, but he's not always making people laugh. In 2007, the '30 Rock' star’s bad temper was revealed after an audio tape of Baldwin going off on his then-11-year-old daughter Ireland was leaked during the custody battle with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. When his daughter failed to return his phone call, he left her a scathing voicemail message: "You are a rude, thoughtless little pig. I made an a** out of myself trying to make this call... You have insulted me for the last time. You don’t have the brains or decency as a human being!" Ouch. But Baldwin's rants aren't just reserved for family. Since then he's gone off on several people (and companies) via Twitter. In December 2011, he was kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to turn off his cell phone while playing Words With Friends. An irate Baldwin retaliated against the airline by posing several mean-spirited tweets like this one: "Last flight w American. Where retired Catholic school gym teachers from the 1950's find jobs as flight attendants." In 2012 the hot-headed star faced off with two photographers in NYC - one claimed that Baldwin punched him. Now Baldwin is dogged by fresh allegations that he racially abused a reporter and a photographer and physically threatened them. Baldwin denies the claims....
Mel Gibson, 56, was one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars until July 2006 when he was arrested for DUI in Malibu, California -- and then went off on an anti-Semitic tirade at the police station. Facing massive backlash, Gibson apologised for his "despicable" behaviour and entered treatment for alcoholism. All seemed to be pretty much forgiven until July 2010 when voicemail recordings he left for then-estranged girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva were leaked. In them, the actor threatened her with violence and rape and even dropped the n-word. A domestic violence investigation was launched by the LAPD and a restraining order was filed to keep Gibson, who was also dropped by his talent agency, away from Grigorieva and their young daughter Lucia. And fans clearly were turned off: His 2011 movie "The Beaver" bombed at the box office despite critical acclaim. Most recently, Mel's stepmother has filed a restraining order against him, with court papers stating: "Mel has sunken to new lows over the last year by committing several acts of domestic violence against his 78-year-old stepmother."
Though anger management courses were part of Chris Brown's sentence after he plead guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009, clearly he could use a few more sessions as he's had several violent outbursts in the years since. In March 2011, the R&B star made an appearance on 'Good Morning America,' where co-anchor Robin Roberts dared to question him about the Rihanna incident. Enraged, Brown stormed off after his performance and smashed the window in his dressing room. "I'm so over people bringing this past s**t up!!! Yet we praise Charlie Sheen and other celebs for their bulls**t," he tweeted. In February 2012, the 24-year-old turned to Twitter again to rail against those who were rather vocal about their disappointment when he won the Grammy for Best R&B Album. "HATE ALL U WANT BECUZ I GOT A GRAMMY Now! That's the ultimate F**** OFF!" Most recently, Brown’s temper flared once more when his crew got into a brawl with fellow hip-hop artist Drake and his entourage at a NYC nightclub, injuring several innocent bystanders. Though his rep maintains that Drake started the fight, which was rumored to be over Rihanna, Brown doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of love for the rapper either. On his new track, “Game Don’t Like,” Brown alludes to the New York scuffle and Drake’s album, Take Care: "One on one, what you scared bruh? Huh, matter of fact, Take Care bruh."
In addition to modelling, Naomi Campbell is also quite famous for her violent attacks against housekeepers, assistants, and limo drivers. As a result, the supermodel has faced a series of lawsuits and criminal cases over the years, being accused of everything from throwing phones at assistants to spitting at police officers over lost luggage. Fortunately, she's not exactly proud of her behaviour. When asked about her anger issues during a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Campbell said, "I feel remorseful. I feel ashamed." So does she have tantrums simply because she's a diva? Not necessarily. "I think it comes from a deeper place than that," she shared. "It comes from another type of emotional disorder, because it's not just, 'I don't get what I want. I throw... It comes from, I think, an abandonment issue… just trying to build up a family around me that's not my immediate family. And if I feel a mistrust, then I really just... all my cards go down.'"
Charlie Sheen currently portrays a therapist in the new FX hit comedy 'Anger Management,' which is pretty ironic considering he had one of the biggest celebrity meltdowns of all time in 2011. It all started in the northern hemisphere autumn 2010, when after a night of partying in NYC, Sheen returned to his hotel room at the Plaza Hotel and trashed it while a hooker cowered in the bathroom. Fast-forward a couple of months and Sheen began receiving in-home treatment for substance abuse. As a result, 'Two and a Half Men' creator Chuck Lorre decided to put the show on hiatus, Sheen decided to trash Lorre, and CBS decided to let the actor go. From that point on, Sheen went on a rampage, ranting about everything and putting his questionable lifestyle on display for all to see. Remember the goddesses? Tiger blood? Winning? Looking back, even Sheen has to laugh about the situation. "What was I talking about, though?" he asked on 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon' recently. "I'd lost my children, my job, my money, my stature, and my mind. What was I winning?"
Russell Crowe is red-hot... and so is his temper. The Australian actor, 48, first got into trouble in 1999 when he got into a videotaped scuffle with two men while in the country. Three years later, he exploded on a producer of the BAFTAs when a pre-recorded appearance he made had to be cut due to copyright issues. Later that year, he got into a reported brawl with a businessman inside of a restaurant in London. It all came to a culmination in 2005 when Crowe threw his hotel room's telephone at the head of a concierge in New York City when it was out of order. After he was arrested, the Oscar winner was infamously led on a perp walk in front of the media, which he later called, "possibly the most shameful situation that I've ever gotten myself in... and I've done some pretty dumb things in my life."
Sean Penn is as outspoken as he is a decorated actor. The two-time Oscar winner, 51, has angered people all over the world with his comments regarding other countries' politics, including his own. In 2002, he paid $56,000 to place an ad in The Washington Post urging President George Bush to end the war in the Middle East and calling him, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice "villainously and criminally obscene people." The letter was praised by Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, an enemy of the United States, who Penn became friends with and even visited in 2007. This past February, the actor - who was order to anger management in 2010 after he attacked a photographer - butted in between Great Britain and Argentina’s battle over the Falkland Islands, taking Argentina's side.
When it comes to his work, Christian Bale is known for being a perfectionist, a trait that has clearly paid off, proven by the shiny Academy Award engraved with his name. However, the actor took things too far on the set of 'Terminator Salvation' in 2009 when he was interrupted while shooting a scene and exploded into a profanity-laced tirade. The film's director of photography, Shane Hurlbut, accidentally entered Bale's line of sight while the British actor was filming, and the star flipped, dropping the f-bomb 36 times in a matter of minutes -- all of which was caught on tape. Bale later apologised calling his behaviour "inexcusable" and "embarrassing." But it wasn't his first temper tantrum. A year earlier, Bale was arrested after an altercation with his mother and his sister turned physical. No charges were filed.
Long before Kanye West was grabbing headlines as the boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, he was doing it all on his own. The rapper stormed out of the 2004 American Music Awards when he lost Best New Artist to country singer Gretchen Wilson. In February 2005, during a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, West, now 35, blurted out that then-President George Bush "doesn’t care about black people" on live television to the shock of the nation. The next year, he stormed the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards when he lost for Best Video to argue that he should have won. West was equally upset when he failed to win any awards at the 2007 VMAs - and swore he'd never return to the MTV program again. Oh, but he did... and in a big way. Two years later, West, who has been arrested twice for attacking the paparazzi, took the microphone right out of Taylor Swift's hand as she gave her acceptance speech for Best Female Video to complain that Beyonce should have won because she had "the best video of all time." The moment was so cringe-worthy, even President Barack Obama called West a "jackass."
Veteran actress Lily Tomlin knows the ins and outs of the movie business and wasn't shy about having her opinions heard while filming the 2004 movie 'I Heart Huckabees.' In one incident on the set, Tomlin ripped director David O. Russell while filming a car scene with Dustin Hoffman and a handful of other actors. She screamed and cursed like a sailor, even spitting the f word at Hoffman when he tried to calm her down. During another scene, which was also caught on film and ended up on the Internet, Tomlin complained about the numerous script changes and Russell, frustrated with the star, cursed her out and knocked papers off a table before storming out. Tomlin later said that despite the drama, she loved Russell, noting, "David was under a tremendous amount of pressure."
One thing is for sure: Paz De La Huerta and alcohol do not mix. The former 'Boardwalk Empire' actress has been caught by the paparazzi on numerous occasions drunk and falling down everywhere from Hollywood to New York City. De La Huerta, 27, was such a hot mess at the 2011 Golden Globes, she was denied entry to an after-party. In March of that year, she was arrested for assault after she threw a drink - and a fist - at 'The City' reality star Samantha Swetra. But it was her big mouth that got her into trouble last November when she blabbed a major plot point on 'Boardwalk Empire' to a fan at a party. After the finale was spoiled, HBO was none too pleased and fired De La Huerta from the show.
With one punch to the head of her fiancé Gary Shirley in September 2010, 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood set her life on a massive downward spiral that she is still in the depths of today. The attack, which was caught by MTV cameras and aired on the series, landed Portwood in jail - and also on the radar of CPS, which was concerned about the welfare of her daughter Leah, now 3. As a result, the reality star began abusing prescription drugs and in June 2011, she attempted to take her life. Portwood then checked into rehab for two months, but then violated her probation when she was found with pills and refused a drug test that December. In a shocking turn, Portwood, 22, told a judge in May she would rather go to jail for five years than go to rehab again. On June 5, she began serving her sentence. "I'm not just going to sit," she told ABC News. "I'm going to substance-abuse classes. I'm going to get my GED."
