RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

1/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna has been burning the internet up with her sexy holiday snaps this week. We check out some of this compulsive sharer's sexiest twitter photos.

Twitter/Rihanna

2/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Isn't it enough that she gets to be young, rich and talented - but to have a body like that too? It just ain't fair! Rihanna and her bootylicious body are enjoying a well earned rest on a $300,000 per week yacht in Italy.

Twitter/Rihanna

3/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Windswept in Black and White, Rihanna channels old school starlet on her yachting adventure.

Twitter/Rihanna

4/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Not a cloud in the sky... Rihanna rocks an electric orange strapless bikini.

Twitter/Rihanna

5/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Three in a bed and the megastar says... Rihanna takes a moment out from her exhausting cruising schedule to take a few snaps with her pals.

Twitter/Rihanna

6/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

With scenery like that you could almost miss the fact there is a smoking hot superstar facebooking on deck.

Twitter/Rihanna

7/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna really can be a handful at times...

Twitter/Rihanna

8/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

I get by with a little help from my friends....

Twitter/Rihanna

9/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna could be single-handedly keeping the bikini industry in business. Here she is clowning about with pals in Hawaii.

Twitter/Rihanna

10/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Even though she's only wearing her bikini Rihanna doesn't forget her to accessorise! Not that anyone is looking at her purse...

Twitter/Rihanna

11/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Daisy Duke! Rihanna relaxes while a stylist takes care of the details....

Twitter/Rihanna

12/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Believe it or not this revealing metallic number was chosen specifically for swimming with sharks! If I was RiRi I wouldn't want to be attracting their attention.

Twitter/Rihanna

13/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Hangin' 10 in Hawaii! After discovering that the waves got in the way of their photoshoot Rihanna and her friends headed for higher ground.

Twitter/Rihanna

14/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna channels Far Eastern temptress with attitude, a surprisingly modest ensemble by Rihanna's standards.

Twitter/Rihanna

15/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Come on Rude Boy! Rihanna has legs for miles as she reclines at home in bed.

Twitter/Rihanna

16/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna does her best pensive impression of Bob Marley (visible in the background).

Twitter/Rihanna

17/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna seems to spend a lot of time having her picture taken while she looks out windows or off into the distance! Here she is borderline shy/wild in a baby pink pleated skirt and bra.

Rihanna/Twitter

18/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

SO this is how Rihanna gets that banging bikini body....

Twitter/Rihanna

19/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Is that a whip or a wig on a stick? It barely matters when you are a sexy topless star.

Twitter/Rihanna

20/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna relaxes out in the desert at the Coachella music festival, sure does look hot out there!

Twitter/Rihanna

21/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

If we were Rihanna we'd be asking for a refund, it looks like she got shortchanged when she bought those pants....

Twitter/Rihanna

22/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

  1. Winning. Rihanna looks like she's on top of the world as she does a Kate Winslet off the back of a luxury yacht.

Twitter/Rihanna

23/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Who knew that denim had such a broad range of uses? Rihanna pioneers the denim bikini.

Twitter/Rihanna

24/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna tweeted this pic of a recent appearance in Esquire - although to be honest its almost indistinguishable to the pics she normally takes with her phone at home!

Twitter/Rihanna

25/25 RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

RiRi gets down and dirty with a stripper in this one. Its not often that there is someone in the room who is wearing less than her...

Twitter/Rihanna

