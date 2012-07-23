RIHANNA'S SEXIEST TWITTER PICS

Rihanna has been burning the internet up with her sexy holiday snaps this week. We check out some of this compulsive sharer's sexiest twitter photos.
Twitter/Rihanna
Isn't it enough that she gets to be young, rich and talented - but to have a body like that too? It just ain't fair! Rihanna and her bootylicious body are enjoying a well earned rest on a $300,000 per week yacht in Italy.
Twitter/Rihanna
Windswept in Black and White, Rihanna channels old school starlet on her yachting adventure.
Twitter/Rihanna
Not a cloud in the sky... Rihanna rocks an electric orange strapless bikini.
Twitter/Rihanna
Three in a bed and the megastar says... Rihanna takes a moment out from her exhausting cruising schedule to take a few snaps with her pals.
Twitter/Rihanna
With scenery like that you could almost miss the fact there is a smoking hot superstar facebooking on deck.
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna really can be a handful at times...
Twitter/Rihanna
I get by with a little help from my friends....
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna could be single-handedly keeping the bikini industry in business. Here she is clowning about with pals in Hawaii.
Twitter/Rihanna
Even though she's only wearing her bikini Rihanna doesn't forget her to accessorise! Not that anyone is looking at her purse...
Twitter/Rihanna
Daisy Duke! Rihanna relaxes while a stylist takes care of the details....
Twitter/Rihanna
Believe it or not this revealing metallic number was chosen specifically for swimming with sharks! If I was RiRi I wouldn't want to be attracting their attention.
Twitter/Rihanna
Hangin' 10 in Hawaii! After discovering that the waves got in the way of their photoshoot Rihanna and her friends headed for higher ground.
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna channels Far Eastern temptress with attitude, a surprisingly modest ensemble by Rihanna's standards.
Twitter/Rihanna
Come on Rude Boy! Rihanna has legs for miles as she reclines at home in bed.
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna does her best pensive impression of Bob Marley (visible in the background).
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna seems to spend a lot of time having her picture taken while she looks out windows or off into the distance! Here she is borderline shy/wild in a baby pink pleated skirt and bra.
Rihanna/Twitter
SO this is how Rihanna gets that banging bikini body....
Twitter/Rihanna
Is that a whip or a wig on a stick? It barely matters when you are a sexy topless star.
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna relaxes out in the desert at the Coachella music festival, sure does look hot out there!
Twitter/Rihanna
If we were Rihanna we'd be asking for a refund, it looks like she got shortchanged when she bought those pants....
Twitter/Rihanna
Twitter/Rihanna
Who knew that denim had such a broad range of uses? Rihanna pioneers the denim bikini.
Twitter/Rihanna
Rihanna tweeted this pic of a recent appearance in Esquire - although to be honest its almost indistinguishable to the pics she normally takes with her phone at home!
Twitter/Rihanna
RiRi gets down and dirty with a stripper in this one. Its not often that there is someone in the room who is wearing less than her...
Twitter/Rihanna