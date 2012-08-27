FIRST-TIME CELEBRITY DADS

Celebs from Jay-Z to Mike Myers to Hugh Grant are celebrating their first Father's Day ever this year thanks to their new bundles of joy.
Getty Images/Studio Canal
Behold … the potential flower girl in Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding. Liam's big brother, “The Avengers” star Chris, became a father on May 11 when his actress wife, Elsa Pataky, gave birth to daughter India Rose. “It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India,” the 28-year-old Australian actor told E! News about their name selection. "We sorta went, ‘Oh well, whether it’s a boy or girl that will decide.’ It just seemed to fit.” The best part of fatherhood so far? "It's certainly taken all my focus and attention away from work but that's the main thing on my brain right now," he told Us Weekly. "It's wonderful."
Getty Images
After announcing he was engaged to his girlfriend, aspiring actress Lisa Stelly, last September, Jack Osbourne dropped another bombshell a short time later, while appearing with his parents Ozzy and Sharon on “Piers Morgan Tonight” in October. He was going to be a dad, too! “I’m excited. I’m a little nervous, but excited. It’s fun. I’m not going to do a reality show though,” he told Morgan. Baby Pearl, who weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, arrived on April 24, and apparently things are going well. “I freaking love being a dad!” Jack, 26, tweeted in May. “Babies Rock!"
After welcoming daughter Maxwell Drew on May 1, Jessica Simpson's fiancé, Eric Johnson, is settling into fatherhood quite nicely. Not only has he earned the title of "quickest diaper changer," the new mom told People magazine, but he dotes on his little girl every chance he gets. (It actually started before the baby was born! After noticing she had long fingers like his during an ultrasound, he immediately bought her piano so she could play one day.) "He has found his calling," Simpson told the magazine. "Maxwell's definitely going to be a daddy's girl." As for the proud papa, the 32-year-old ex-NFL player gushed: "When you have your own kid, it's crazy. It's such an intense love, and so natural."
Getty Images/Twitter
It doesn’t seem like Benicio del Toro exactly planned to become a first-time parent with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart, but that’s exactly what happened. "Benicio is the father and very supportive," the “Traffic” actor’s rep’s told Us Weekly after Stewart announced in April 2011 that she was expecting. "Although [he and Kimberly] are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby." Stewart, 32, gave birth to daughter Delilah on August 21, and apparently del Toro, now 45, was at the hospital for the big day, though he’s only been photographed with the baby in public one time since then.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
While Curtis Stone isn't preparing meals for his son quite yet, he's doing just about everything else! The Australian chef, who welcomed Hudson Stone with girlfriend Lindsay Price on November 6, says he doesn't mind losing sleep over the baby boy. Asked by Rachael Ray if the infant is sleeping through the night, the 36-year-old "Around the World in 80 Plates" star answered, "Oh no. He sleeps through the night in increments. [But] you know what? He’s so cute I don’t care." Stone has said he’s changed for the better since becoming a father. “I'm much more selfless and humble and you're reminded about what life's really about,” he told the Australian paper Herald Sun. “You love your kid so much that you just want to be a brilliant role model for them. It cleans up your act a bit. Not that I was going to AA meetings and robbing banks, but it broadens you out as a human being."
Getty Images
Retired hockey player Mike Comrie, 31, jumped right into fatherhood when, on the first anniversary of his marriage to actress Hilary Duff, the couple announced they were expecting. Hilary, 20, gave birth to a 7-pound, 6-ounce son named Luca Cruz on March 21, 2012.
Getty Images
In another unplanned parenthood scenario, Hugh Grant surprised everyone last year when he suddenly announced last fall that he’d become a dad to a newborn daughter. “He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive,” Grant’s rep said at the time. “He and the mother have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms." The “mother” is Chinese actress Tinglan Hong. "I like my daughter very much," Grant told The Guardian in March, though he's still adjusting to life as a dad. "Has she changed my life? I'm not sure. Not yet. Not massively, no. But I'm absolutely thrilled to have had her, I really am. And I feel a better person." That’s, um, great, Hugh. (Hugh is seen here in 'About a Boy'.
Studio Canal
What was left of Jay-Z's reputation as a tough guy rapper disappeared upon the arrival of his daughter Blue Ivy on January 7. The 42-year-old hip-hop star, who is currently touring with Kanye West, released a tribute song to his daughter just two days after she was born. In it, the little baby's soft cry can be heard while Jay-Z raps, "The most beautifulest thing in this world/Is Daddy's little gir l… Words can't describe what I'm feeling for real/Baby, I paint the sky blue/My greatest creation was you." In May, Billboard asked Jay-Z, who has been married to Beyonce since 2008, when he would be making new music, to which he replied: "I thought I would be more inspired to have all these new feelings to talk about, but I really just want to hang out with my daughter. I want to enjoy this time for what it is."
Tumblr
J.R. Martinez, 29, has already had quite a life. The U.S. Army vet was burned on more than 40 percent of his body when his Humvee hit a roadside bomb while serving in Iraq. But Martinez didn't let the incident stop him. He now works as a motivational speaker, appeared on the soap "All My Children," and competed on — and won! — "Dancing With the Stars" in 2011. Still, the hero has recently taken on a new challenge: fatherhood. His girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones gave birth to daughter Lauryn Annabelle, nicknamed Belle, on May 2. "The minute she was born I was like, 'This is where I'm meant to be.' I felt excitement and love and it was all about her," he told People.
Getty Images
British rocker Matthew Bellamy was able to get some parenting practice in with fiance Kate Hudson's 8-year-old son Ryder (whom she had with first husband, musician Chris Robinson), before the birth of his and Hudson's son Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy on July 9. But this was probably the first time the Muse frontman was in a delivery room! "Mum was a warrior, Bing popped out after 4.5 hours of intense pushing!" he tweeted shortly after the baby's birth. Bellamy also explained his son's name on Twitter. "For those wondering, Bingham is my mum's maiden name and Bing Russell was Kurt's dad. Family connections all round!"
Getty Images/Twitter
Although his last season of football was a bust, Tony Romo, who was sidelined with an injury, scored a touchdown in his personal life when he and his wife, Candice Crawford (actor Chase Crawford's sister), welcomed a son, Hawkins Crawford, on April 9. It didn't take long for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 32, to adjust to fatherhood. Days after Hawkins was born, Romo gushed about him to the radio station KESN-FM. "It’s been fantastic,” he said. “You hear about it from your family and friends, but until you experience it, you really can’t put into words how it makes you feel. It’s just one of those things that for me, you can just tell that there’s a God. It just really shows you all the complexities of it. There’s such a sense of responsibility that it just overwhelms you … I’m one of those proud papas already."
Starter
Though Mike Myers was married to comedy writer Robin Ruzan for more than 12 years, the couple never had children. But four years after their 2006 divorce, Myers married café owner Kelly Tisdale and the two welcomed a son named Spike in September 2011 when Myers was 48.
Getty Images
Not a Dad yet, but let's face it - the 98 Degrees star looks like he could become a father at any moment! Vanessa Minnillo is due in September so Nick might well be a Dad by Father's Day...