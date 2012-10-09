13/14 MUSICIANS' ALMOST CAREER ENDING STUNTS

While many of the artists in this gallery have done something to ruin or nearly their careers, here's one act that many have argued should have never had a career in the first place! Late-'80s German pop duo Milli Vanilli had it all: slick style, cool hair, model-esque good looks, and catchy songs that made their debut album go platinum many times over and even won the pair a Grammy for Best New Artist. What everyone didn't know at the time was that they never sang their own songs. After a technical glitch during a live show caused their canned vocals to get stuck on repeat, Milli Vanilli's secret--that the vocals on their album were not their own--was out, and their Grammy was rescinded. Milli Vanilli remain the butt of jokes to this day, despite the fact that the disgraced duo's Rob Pilatus committed suicide in 1998.

Getty Images