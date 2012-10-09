MUSICIANS' ALMOST CAREER ENDING STUNTS

From antics on national television to exposed dirty secrets, musicians have certainly been known to get caught up in scandals, outbursts, and just superbad performances. Here are some of those career-threatening events that completely--or almost completely--ruined these music stars' reputations
On October 3, 1992, the famously bald Sinead O'Connor sang an a cappella version of Bob Marley's "War," but changed the word "racism" to "child abuse" in protest of the sexual abuse of children within the Roman Catholic church. O'Connor punctuated her statement by presenting a picture of the Pope and tearing it up in front of millions of viewers on the live program. The singer received an extraordinary backlash from the press, fans, and even Madonna, who condemned the move. NBC received thousands of complaints, and O'Connor was booed offstage at a concert a few weeks later. Since then, the singer's career hasn't completely recovered from the incident, which continues to follow O'Connor even decades later.
Another lip-synch (and "Saturday Night Live") scandal centered on Ashlee Simpson , whose 2004 "SNL" gaffe became the stuff of TV legend. During what should've been her second song, the vocals from her first song started playing instead, prompting the flustered singer to do an awkward jig before running offstage in horror. The incident all but ended her singing career; she was even the target of one of the largest online petitions ever, calling for her to stop producing music. Although her next album performed well, Ashlee still hasn't recaptured the success she had before her "SNL" screwup.
After coming under fire for her questionable mothering techniques, head-shaving incident, and paparazzi umbrella attack, the mid-to-late 2000s were a rough time for former pop princess Britney Spears . And all of her personal struggles seemed to culminate in her disastrous 2007 MTV VMAs performance, which was supposed to be her big comeback. Performing her single "Gimme More," the dazed singer stumbled and barely even bothered to lip-synch her way through the fiasco, and at the time it seemed like her career was over for good.
When news broke in 2009 that R&B singer Chris Brown had beaten up his then-girlfriend, equally huge superstar Rihanna, it seemed like a formula for complete career suicide. After Chris and Rihanna's infamous Grammy-weekend altercation, photos of Rihanna's swollen and bruised face quickly circulated and had both Chris and Rihanna fans up in arms, along with universal condemnation from the public at large. But somehow he continued to sell albums, receive invitations to perform on major award shows, and even win awards himself. Even though he's still attending probation hearings for the incident, the singer's career--at least in dollars--remains relatively unscathed. Rihanna has even publicly admitted to still being in love with Chris and recently recorded a remix duet, "Cake," with him. Still, Chris Brown has yet to completely clear his name.
At the 2009 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Video, beating out Beyonce. Kanye West rushed to the stage during Swift's acceptance speech, grabbing the mic out of her hand to protest Beyonce's loss. Little did West know that when he uttered those words, "Imma let you finish," it would become an Internet sensation, producing one of the most powerful (and hilarious) memes to date. Kanye West's career is far from over, but since his famous stage crash, fans and critics have never looked at him in quite the same light.
The "Saturday Night Live" stage seems to be a troubled place for singers! In January 2012, already-controversial singer Lana Del Rey made her national television debut and met many haters' and critics' expectations: Her performance was deemed one of the worst in "SNL" history. Lana received wave after wave of bad reviews, many claiming that such an inexperienced artist should have never performed on such a high-profile program in the first place. This could have been total career annihilation, but the singer came out the other side of the negative backlash with a top 10 album, countless magazine covers, a modeling contract, and some more positive live reviews.
In March 2003, just as America was about to invade Iraq and post-9/11 patriotism was still running high, the Dixie Chicks played a concert in London, where frontwoman Natalie Maines said, "Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas." Natalie's unplanned remark about former Texas governor and then-U.S. president George W. Bush sparked a massive backlash, particularly throughout the country music community, resulting in a widespread boycott of the trio's music and even death threats. But three years later, the Chicks rebounded with their Grammy-winning smash "Not Ready To Make Nice," which directly addressed the incident and its fallout.
Fifties rock 'n' roller Jerry Lee Lewis was America's bad boy from the start, with rollicking performances and songs with slight sexual undertones (oh, what a simpler time!). But his success was quickly cut short when it was revealed that he had married his 13-year-old first cousin...when he was 22! His fans, supporters, and bookers quickly turned their backs on him, and Jerry went from selling out major concert venues to barely getting bar gigs. It was only though his fanclub president and a few other friends that he was able to recover and continue his long career.
Seventies glam-rocker Gary Glitter was a huge success in the U.K. and overseas, and his song "Rock & Roll, Pt. 2" became as popular as the National Anthem at American sporting events. But in 1997, the singer's already fading career was completely dashed, after he was imprisoned for downloading child pornography, then sent to jail again in 2005 for committing obscene acts with minors in Vietnam.
Before Billy Squier's rather un-rockin' "Rock Me Tonite" video was released, he was revered among headbangers for his Camaro-rock anthems like "The Stroke" and "Everybody Wants You." For those songs, he made straightahead concert videos, but then, in the middle of the 'Flashdance' craze, he succumbed to pressure to make a trendy MTV video. The result was three or so horrifying minutes of Billy jazzercising frenetically around a 'Miami Vice'-style penthouse loft in artfully ripped pastel dancewear, writhing in satin sheets, and crawling panther-like on all fours. And it only took those three or so minutes to destroy Billy's entire macho reputation and career. He never recovered from the post-video backlash, and he has frequently, publicly blamed the "Rock Me Tonite" video for his slide into obsolescence.
Just a short time after the advent of Beatlemania, John Lennon made a seemingly blasphemous remark that dogged the Beatles for years--when in 1966, he told a journalist that the band was "more popular than Jesus." When the comment was published, out of context, there was a huge backlash international backlash, resulting in Beatles records getting publicly burned, press conferences being cancelled, and songs getting banned from radio stations. Things looked pretty grim for the Fab Four back then, but as we all know, they recovered from that incident pretty well.
While many of the artists in this gallery have done something to ruin or nearly their careers, here's one act that many have argued should have never had a career in the first place! Late-'80s German pop duo Milli Vanilli had it all: slick style, cool hair, model-esque good looks, and catchy songs that made their debut album go platinum many times over and even won the pair a Grammy for Best New Artist. What everyone didn't know at the time was that they never sang their own songs. After a technical glitch during a live show caused their canned vocals to get stuck on repeat, Milli Vanilli's secret--that the vocals on their album were not their own--was out, and their Grammy was rescinded. Milli Vanilli remain the butt of jokes to this day, despite the fact that the disgraced duo's Rob Pilatus committed suicide in 1998.
When you think of the Village People , you think of the cop, construction worker, biker, cowboy, soldier, and Native American chief singing feel-good disco about local public facilities, right? What you may not know is that the "YMCA" singers attempted to steer away from disco and go New Wave with their 1981 album, 'Renaissance.' The album was critically panned and deemed a complete embarrassment to the group, especially since their New Romantic makeovers rendered them unrecognizable.
