5/16 FAMOUS CELEBRITY FAMILY FIGHTS

Tori Spelling vs. Candy Spelling: Candy claims that one day Tori just decided to stop speaking with her family and this is what caused Aaron Spelling to die – because he lost the will to live. When he passed away in mid-2006, Tori apparently learnt about his death through email, causing a major fight between the mother and daughter. The two have since worked on reconciling but are not close. Tori said in an interview: "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed…My mother is who she is. I've become who I am. At some point I realized those two just didn't go together."

Getty Images