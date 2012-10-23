FAMOUS CELEBRITY FAMILY FIGHTS
Lindsay Lohan vs. Dina and Michael Lohan: Michael Lohan’s recent attempt at an intervention with Lindsay only made her call the police on him and has made her decide to get a restraining order against her father. This is not the first time Linds has called the police on a parent, she also recently called the police on her mother when they were involved in a fight, where Lindsay was apparently being held against her will in a car by her mother and the driver!
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie vs. Jon Voight: Angelina’s strained relationship with her dad, Jon, started when her parents got divorced. She decided to drop her father’s name and instead take her mother’s maiden name and refused to speak to him for quite a while. Jon said in an interview that he thought she had serious mental problems. They briefly reunited to film Tomb Raider, but again they were soon fighting. Brad Pitt acted as a middle man and encouraged them to make amends. Now Jon is part of the family and enjoys spending time with his six grandkids.
Getty Images
Jackson family: The Jackson family has had its fair share of family feuds, starting with Jermaine and Michael. Jermaine was the original lead of the Jackson 5, but when Michael showed his skills by imitating Jermaine, his father saw that his vocals were better than Jermaine’s. Michael used to say that he felt nauseous when he was around father and that he had taken away his childhood, although Joe never admitted to being physically abusive the words of his children show otherwise…In 1991, Jermaine Jackson wrote a song called Word to the Badd, which very publically attacked Michael over his plastic surgery. Most recently Michael’s kids were involved in a weird feud when they were unable to contact their grandmother, the kids’ guardian is now TJ Jackson, Tito’s son.
Getty Images
Tori Spelling vs. Candy Spelling: Candy claims that one day Tori just decided to stop speaking with her family and this is what caused Aaron Spelling to die – because he lost the will to live. When he passed away in mid-2006, Tori apparently learnt about his death through email, causing a major fight between the mother and daughter. The two have since worked on reconciling but are not close. Tori said in an interview: "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed…My mother is who she is. I've become who I am. At some point I realized those two just didn't go together."
Getty Images
Courtney Love vs. Frances Bean Cobain: Courtney Love lost custody of her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, when she was 11 years old to Kurt Cobain’s mother. They haven’t had a close relationship since, Love even claimed that Dave Grohl had seduced her daughter, which Cobain denied and said that, “Twitter should ban my mother.” Love apologised by tweeting, “Bean, sorry I believed the gossip…Mommy loves you.”
Getty Images
Britney Spears vs. Lynne Spears: Angry that Lynne had made her go to rehab in 2007, Britney gave her mother legal notice that she was forbidden from seeing her grandsons. Britney claimed that her mother needed all the help that she could get and she was praying for her every day. Lynne sided with Kevin Federline, who is her only connection to her grandkids, the alliance made Britney feel like the two were scheming to take her sons away from her.
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore vs. Jaid Barrymore: Drew’s drug addiction when she was so young has been attributed to her mother Jaid, who would take her daughter to clubs and Hollywood parties at a young age. When she was 15, Drew became emancipated from her mother.
Getty Images
Eminem vs. Debbie Nelson: Eminem and his mother Debbie have said a lot of terrible things about each other in the past. Eminem has labelled her a: “crazy b***h,” and she once said that she wished that he had died instead of her younger brother, Ronnie. His song Cleanin’ Out My Closet is about her, check out these lyrics: “You selfish b***h; I hope you f*****g burn in hell for this s**t. Remember when Ronnie died and you said you wished it was me? Well guess what, I am dead - dead to you as can be!” We think that their relationship needs some work…
Getty Images
Brooke Hogan vs. Linda Hogan: Brooke Hogan has publically accused her mother of doing drugs and has talked about how disgusted she is about her mother’s relationship with Charlie Hill, who is much younger than Linda and four months younger than Brooke. Linda has slammed her daughter for her fake breasts and not selling records. Brooke said: "She was always my hero when I was growing up…I feel like I have to be the mother now."
Getty Images
Kate Hudson vs. Bill Hudson: Kate said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2000 that: "[Bill Hudson] doesn't know me from a hole in the wall. But I don't care. I have a dad [Russell]. The bottom line is, you call your kids on their f**king birthday. I'm glad I had a dad who was there on my birthday." Kate started calling Kurt Russell ‘dad’ soon after he began dating her mother, Goldie Hawn. Bill wrote a tell-all book and said: “I love Kate, but ... She has done stuff which is just awful. She is a spoiled brat in my eyes and at the end of the day, she should meet her little sister. I should meet my grandchild and she should help her grandmother." We don’t see this feud ever ending…
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston vs. Nancy Dow: When Nancy decided to write a tell-all book about her daughter, she started a nine year feud and wasn’t invited to Jen’s wedding to Brad. The divorce from Brad, however, brought them together again.
Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel vs. Bernadette Birk: Despite the fact that Bethenny and her mother, Bernadette, haven’t spoken in years, hasn’t stopped Bernadette from talking to the media about Bethenny’s marriage. She said that she doesn’t think it will last because her new husband is boring. Not only that but she has also discussed her daughter’s parenting skills saying that she hires people to take care of her child, while she goes and has photo shoots. Bethenny said in an episode of her reality show that she hates her mother.
Getty Images
Aaron Carter vs. Jane Carter: When Aaron noticed discrepancies in his finances, he accused his mother of stealing a couple of million dollars saying that he was just a cash cow to her and not a son. He then applied for emancipation from his parents at the age of 16.
Getty Images
Macaulay Culkin vs. Kit Culkin: In the 90s Mac had earned around $50 million which he would get access to once he turned 18, however, when his father, Kit, started fighting for control of his finances, Mac decided to emancipate himself from his family in order to take control of it himself, cutting off any right to his funds.
Getty Images
Tatum O’Neal vs. Ryan O’Neal: These two have been fighting for 25 years, with the feud starting when Ryan began seeing Farrah Fawcett after leaving Tatum’s mother. Ryan said: "We just met and it was Tatum's standpoint that I had lost interest in my family and I had found a new interest in my life…That appalled her and so she fled." The feud was explored in their reality show, Ryan and Tatum: the O’Neals.
Getty Images