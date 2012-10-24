ARTISTS WHO QUIT MUSIC (AT LEAST ONCE)

In 2009, cheeky Brit popstar, Lily Allen said she was retiring from music to focus on motherhood and other personal activities. Word on the street in 2012 though is that Allen is working on new material, and would release the music under her married name: Lily Cooper.
Getty Images
Legendary Queen guitarist, Brian May, almost quit the band a couple of times but was stopped by Freddie Mercury who would convince him not to. After the band broke up though, Brian did quit music for good and focused on a completely new career path: astrophysics. He is now Dr Brian May CBE, astrophysicist, chancellor of Liverpool's John Moores University and author of the book A Survey of Radial Velocities in the Zodiacal Dust Cloud. What a brain!
Wire Images
Joseph 'Reverend Run' Simmons was a founding member of hip hop pioneers, RUN DMC in the 1980s, but he threw in the towel to focus on a career as an ordained minister. Showbiz is still very much a cenral part of his life though- Reverend Run has his own reality show on MTV!
Getty Images
Midnight Oil's fiery frontman quit making music in the 90s to make and pass legislation instead. As a celebrity politician, Garrett helped the Labour Party to victory in the national elections in 2007 and is the Minister for Environment, Heritage and the Arts.
Getty Images
John Farnham is still the voice...despite having threatened to retire from music numerous times, and in fact going into retirement at one time, he just keeps making comeback after comeback, first with his 'Whispering Jack:25 Years Anniversary Tour' and now with his Ford/ You're the Voice ad.
Wire Images
Bryan Adams The 'Everything I do, I do it for You' singer is now virtually a full-time fashion and portrait photographer. He's even shot a cover for Tatler magazine, featuring the scion of Brit rock royalty, Peaches Geldof, Kimberly Stewart and Leah Wood.
Wire Images
80s folk singer, Cat Stevens, quit the music industry for religion. After converting to Islam, he shed his idenity as Cat Stevens and is known as Yusuf Islam these days. He was famously banned on fly-lists from entering the US. He gradually made a return to music in the 90s, resuming his musical career and rereleasing few old Cat Stevens albums in the 2000s.
Getty Images
Prince didn't quit a band, he quit being himself. In a display of one-upsmanship to his record label, Prince changed his moniker to a symbol. His years as the 'Artist Formerly Known as Prince' turned out to be one of the lowlights of his career.
Getty Images
We all thought Noel Gallagher had finally quit the music scene after he broke it off with brother, Liam, splitting Oasis in 2009. The break was just a brief hiatus though, and less than year later, Gallagher was touring again with his new set, 'Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds'.
Wire Images
James Blunt quit the army to pursue and it appears now he's quitting the music industry too. For a few years at least anyway. Let's see how long the 'You're Beautiful' singer's career hiatus lasts.- he has a villa in Ibiza you know. ""I just want to take some time out for myself. I haven't got any plans to do more songwriting. I have been chilling out since I finished my world tour and I've spent a lot of time in Ibiza, where I have a villa."
Wire Images
Don't have a heart attack, the future of hip hop is still looking good. Jay Z said he was going to retire in 2003 after the making of his 'Black Album', but his 2006 follow-up definitely dispelled that rumour.
Getty Images
Justin Bieber didn't actually quit music...he just came very close to giving up all that fame after the false news spread in 2008 of Bieber having gotten a fan pregnant. The libellous claim got the Biebs so down, that he contemplated giving up the entire game and going back to his life as a normal teenager, his manager said.
Getty Images
Snoop Dogg may have quit the rap music world but not all music in general! Nope, as the newly reincarnated Snoop Lion, he's left the world of rap for the world of reggae instead.
Getty Images