News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Miranda Kerr sexy underwear for Victoria's Secret 2012

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr stole the Victoria's Secret 2012 show once again with this stunning black and white lacy number.

Getty Images

2/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Rihanna serenades Angel Doutzen Kroes as she struts her stuff down the Victoria's Secret 2012 catwalk.

Getty Images

3/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Bruno Mars was also on hand to woo the Victoria's Secret Angels with his music. He's next to model Lily Aldridge in her patriotic best.

Getty Images

4/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Angel Doutzen Kroes gets her cheeky showgirl on.

Getty Images

5/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Though the show had multiple themes including the circus and flowers, Candice Swanepoel's flower petals substitution for Angel wings was stunning

Getty Images

6/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Awww, the Biebs (aka Justin Bieber) got his own set of age-appropriate models to serenade in this year's Victoria's Secret show. Cute.

Getty Images

7/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Audience interaction is all part of the Victoria's Secret game, with Aussie Angel Miranda Kerr waving to audience members and admirers at this year's show.

Getty Images

8/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

The winner of the tiniest waist goes to Bregje Heinen for this corseted number (just don't ask us how to pronounce her name).

Getty Images

9/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Doutzen Kroes goes a little pink show poodle-y for the circus theme.

Getty Images

10/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Let's here it for the Angels. Alessandra Ambrosio gets the crowd going in her circus style corset and headdress.

Getty Images

11/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Baby? What baby? Adriana Lima may have given birth to her second child in early September, but that hasn't stopped her from playing Ring Master at this year's Victoria's Secret show.

Getty Images

12/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Secret garden much? We're loving the orchid Angel wings on Alessandra Ambrosio at this year's Victoria's Secret show.

Getty Images

13/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

What's this? Two outfits for pop rebel Rihanna? Well if it's good for the models it's good for the singers, right?

Getty Images

14/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Yet another inventive substitute for Angel wings on Cameron Russell, who works the regal theme.

Getty Images

15/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Liu Wen goes the painted lady route for the Victoria's Secret circus theme at this year's show.

Getty Images

16/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

My what a big pair of Angel wings you have Lindsay Ellingson.

Getty Images

17/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Who said Angel wings could be boring? Erin Heatherton brings her own light show to the Victoria's Secret runway.

Getty Images

18/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Hilary Rhoda goes for the luck of the Irish with her four-leaf-clover Angel wings.

Getty Images

19/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Pom-poms are also another great substitute for Angel wings, as worn by Izabel Goulart in her cheerleader inspired wardrobe at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.

Getty Images

20/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Little soldier girl meets the circus for Jacqueline Jablonski at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.

Getty Images

21/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Joan Smalls gets her fiery tiger on at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.

Getty Images

22/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Karlie Kloss puts her life on the board during the circus theme at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.

Getty Images

23/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Tony Garrn brings yet another incarnation of the Angel wings -- balloons. Possibly the least scary clown we've seen in a long while.

Getty Images

24/24 PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

All the Victoria's Secret Angels celebrating the closing of the 2012 show.

Getty Images

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new pregnancy snaps
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian gets naked in new selfie
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure