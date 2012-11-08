PHOTOS: VICTORIA'S SECRET 2012 SHOW

Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr stole the Victoria's Secret 2012 show once again with this stunning black and white lacy number.
Rihanna serenades Angel Doutzen Kroes as she struts her stuff down the Victoria's Secret 2012 catwalk.
Bruno Mars was also on hand to woo the Victoria's Secret Angels with his music. He's next to model Lily Aldridge in her patriotic best.
Angel Doutzen Kroes gets her cheeky showgirl on.
Though the show had multiple themes including the circus and flowers, Candice Swanepoel's flower petals substitution for Angel wings was stunning
Awww, the Biebs (aka Justin Bieber) got his own set of age-appropriate models to serenade in this year's Victoria's Secret show. Cute.
Audience interaction is all part of the Victoria's Secret game, with Aussie Angel Miranda Kerr waving to audience members and admirers at this year's show.
The winner of the tiniest waist goes to Bregje Heinen for this corseted number (just don't ask us how to pronounce her name).
Doutzen Kroes goes a little pink show poodle-y for the circus theme.
Let's here it for the Angels. Alessandra Ambrosio gets the crowd going in her circus style corset and headdress.
Baby? What baby? Adriana Lima may have given birth to her second child in early September, but that hasn't stopped her from playing Ring Master at this year's Victoria's Secret show.
Secret garden much? We're loving the orchid Angel wings on Alessandra Ambrosio at this year's Victoria's Secret show.
What's this? Two outfits for pop rebel Rihanna? Well if it's good for the models it's good for the singers, right?
Yet another inventive substitute for Angel wings on Cameron Russell, who works the regal theme.
Liu Wen goes the painted lady route for the Victoria's Secret circus theme at this year's show.
My what a big pair of Angel wings you have Lindsay Ellingson.
Who said Angel wings could be boring? Erin Heatherton brings her own light show to the Victoria's Secret runway.
Hilary Rhoda goes for the luck of the Irish with her four-leaf-clover Angel wings.
Pom-poms are also another great substitute for Angel wings, as worn by Izabel Goulart in her cheerleader inspired wardrobe at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.
Little soldier girl meets the circus for Jacqueline Jablonski at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.
Joan Smalls gets her fiery tiger on at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.
Karlie Kloss puts her life on the board during the circus theme at the Victoria's Secret 2012 show.
Tony Garrn brings yet another incarnation of the Angel wings -- balloons. Possibly the least scary clown we've seen in a long while.
All the Victoria's Secret Angels celebrating the closing of the 2012 show.
