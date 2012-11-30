DANNII MINOGUE

2/16 ABBIE CORNISH

This country girl’s career began when she entered in the Dolly Magazine Model Competition and reached the finals. From there she fell into acting, with stints on TV shows like ABC’s children programme, Wildfire. Her breakthrough role came in 2004’s “Somersault”- starring opposite another unknown at the time, Sam Worthington- where her performance won her a slew of awards and critical acclaim. Her rise has been meteoric since. On the international stage she’s known for her glowing performance as Fanny Brawne in Jane Campion’s ‘Bright Star’ and for allegedly being the ‘other woman’ in Ryan Phillipe’s marriage breakup with Reese Witherspoon.

Getty Images