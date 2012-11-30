DANNII MINOGUE

Before she was an X-Factor judge and overshadowed by her sister’s fame, Dannii was a super talented little dynamo on the original Young Talent Time- as good a singer/ dancer/ actor as her sister was.
This country girl’s career began when she entered in the Dolly Magazine Model Competition and reached the finals. From there she fell into acting, with stints on TV shows like ABC’s children programme, Wildfire. Her breakthrough role came in 2004’s “Somersault”- starring opposite another unknown at the time, Sam Worthington- where her performance won her a slew of awards and critical acclaim. Her rise has been meteoric since. On the international stage she’s known for her glowing performance as Fanny Brawne in Jane Campion’s ‘Bright Star’ and for allegedly being the ‘other woman’ in Ryan Phillipe’s marriage breakup with Reese Witherspoon.
Before Chris Hemsworth was smashing up the silver screen as everyone’s favourite Nordic god, Thor, and starring in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ and the upcoming reboot of ‘Red Dawn’, he was just another blonde hunk from Summer Bay. From 2004-07, Hemsworth adorned our tv screens as Kim Hyde in ‘Home and Away’, for which he won a ‘Most Popular New Talent’ Logie Award.
Eric Bana may be a hunky Hollywood dreamboat these days AND renowned all-round ‘nice guy’ with serious acting chops (Romulus, My Father, Munich, Troy) but did you know that Bana’s a gifted comedic actor too? He began his career with TV sketch show ‘Full Frontal’ where his impressions of Columbo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Tom Cruise were so popular that they even spawned a Logie-award winning spin-off show in 1997 for Bana titled “The Eric Bana Show”.
A favourite of critics with an Emmy under his belt, and Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Saturn Award nominations, Guy Pearce is known for his work in challenging films like Memento, LA Confidential and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, but his thespian prowess can all be traced back to his years on Neighbours. From 1986 to 1989, Pearce played Mike Young alongside Kylie Minogue’s Charlie Robinson and Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson.
Hollywood funny girl, Isla Fisher is a genius at playing the ditzy lead in films like “Confessions of a Shopaholic”, “Wedding Crashers” and “Bachelorette” and also found her hubby in comic genius, Sacha Baron Cohen. Fisher started her film and tv career though on the set of Home and Away as popular Summer Bay schoolgirl, Shannon Reed, which won her the Logie for ‘Most Popular Actress’.
Spencer hit the Hollywood big time with his role as Dr Chase on hit show, House M.D. And after that line of his resume, his next most memorable, notable role is as the rosy-cheeked Billy Kennedy on soapie, Neighbours. We watched the teen heartthrob grow up from 1994-2000.
The son of a former Prime Minister of the country,deplored the theatrics of politics and went into the real thing instead. McMahon reached the height of his fame as as the plastic surgeon, Christian Troy on ‘Nip/Tuck’ and the brooding half-demon half-human Cole Turner on ‘Charmed’, but before he reached such dizzying thespian heights, McMahon was led through the steps, locally, on the set of Home and Away, playing the soldier Ben Lucini (1989–1991), and modelling for Levi Jeans.
For our Kylie, it all started on the kids show, Young Talent Time, and then later her universallty loved role as Charlene Robinson on Neighbours- (the episode where she married Jason Donovan’s Scott Robinson was the most watched episode ever). Without those experiences we never would have gotten our gold hot-pantsed singing budgie
Mr Miley Cyrus followed in his older brothers’ (Luke and Chris) steps appearing on Neighbours as the paraplegic, Josh Taylor, before he hit the big time starring opposite Miley as her object of affection in ‘The Last Song’ and landing the role of Gale in the phenomenally popular Hunger Games films.
Melissa George may have garnered international critical praise for her role in HBO’s ‘In Treatment’ but in Australia she still hasn’t yet managed to shake off her image as Summert Bay schoolgirl, Angel Parrish on Home and Away.
Born and raised in Canberra, Wasikowska is one of the most promising critical darlings of all the Australians in Hollywood at the moment. But before her lauded role as Alice in Tim burtons’ ‘Alice in Wonderland’, and Jane Eyre in ‘Jane Eyre’, Wasikowska showed up on our screens in ‘All Saints”.
Every girl wanted to be her when she had kissed Brad Pitt in that scene from ‘Troy’. The beautiful Sydney-born-and-raised actress isn’t just blessed with luck though- she’s described as one of the hardest working actresses around.From humble beginnings in Aussie indie flick, ‘Two Hands’ Byrne’s star has risen in Hollywood as she goes from one blockbuster to another (Marie Antoinette, Get Him to the Greek, Bridesmaids and X-Men: First Class).
We know him as the uber sexy (and often stark naked) Jason Stackhouse in HBO’s bloodthirsty vampire series, True Blood. But before he landed this acclaimed role, Kwanten was being drooled over by fangirls of his Home and Away character, Vinnie Patterson.
This uni-dropout and blue-collar labourer worked his hardest to win a scholarship to theatre school, and started to get his name out there with the hit of Australian indie film, ‘Somersault’ in 2004. Then in 2010, with the release of Avatar and his starring role in it, Worthington was catapulted into worldwide fame. He’s since been in a string of blockbusters including Call Of Duty: Black Cops, Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans.
Having recently celebrated the 100th episode of his show ‘Mentalist’, Aussie golden boy, Simon Baker is on a soaring career high. Baker appeared on Aussie TV shows like Home and Away and Heartbreak High at the start of his career.
